Lil Durk Murder-for-Hire Trial: Prosecutors Revisit the Murder of King Von

In day two of the murder-for-hire trial of rapper Lil Durk, the government spent the afternoon reviewing the November 2020 killing of his late collaborator and Only the Family (OTF) member King Von.

FBI agent Jarron Farmby took the stand on Tuesday (August 25) in a Los Angeles courtroom to analyze conversations between the Chicago rapper and his close friend and business associate Jason Smith — conversations that dealt with Von’s death and its aftermath, and at times showed Durk speaking about “get back.” The intent of the testimony was to bolster the government’s theory that Durk was the mastermind behind retaliatory violence that ended with a man dead.

Beginning on November 6, 2020, when Von, real name Dayvon Bennett, was murdered outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta, Durk, real name Durk Banks, and Smith mourned the late rapper while expressing strengthened brotherhood between each other.

In one text read in the courtroom, the Grammy winner wrote that he felt “dead inside” after Von was killed after a scuffle with Georgia rapper Quando Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman.

“You [know] I’m [overprotective] of you at all [costs],” read a text to Durk from Smith. Just hours after the fatal shooting, the rapper would send Smith surveillance footage of the fight between Rondo and Von.