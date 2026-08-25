There was a surprise celebrity sighting at the opening of Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, alongside the rapper’s wife and father: MGK.

The artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly showed up at a federal courthouse in Los Angeles to watch the proceedings. Per TMZ, he viewed the day’s events from an overflow room rather than the main courtroom.

The two have one high-profile collaboration: a live version of Durk’s “The Voice” from 2023’s Amazon Music Live With Lil Durk, where MGK joined in on guitar. You can watch an excerpt of the performance below.