Music

MGK Makes Surprise Appearance at Lil Durk's Federal Murder-for-Hire Trial

There was an unexpected person in the overflow room.

Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Durk perform at Amazon Music Live Concert Series on October 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

There was a surprise celebrity sighting at the opening of Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, alongside the rapper’s wife and father: MGK.

The artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly showed up at a federal courthouse in Los Angeles to watch the proceedings. Per TMZ, he viewed the day’s events from an overflow room rather than the main courtroom.

The two have one high-profile collaboration: a live version of Durk’s “The Voice” from 2023’s Amazon Music Live With Lil Durk, where MGK joined in on guitar. You can watch an excerpt of the performance below.

You can read about the opening arguments MGK saw at the trial here, and a detailed recap of the day’s testimony from Complex’s Jelani Turner-Williams here.

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