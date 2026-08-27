The skill trees add some nuance to your game plan; one unlockable allows you to block your face with your claws while running; another unlocks a new melee combo to use during engagements. You can also unlock cooldown special moves—like the Tornado Spin—and map them to your control pad, similar to how you mapped your suit powers in Spider-Man 2.

Stealth exists, but it isn’t a viable strategy; you can’t divert people's attention or disrupt their sightlines. You use stealth as a way to get the jump on your opponent prior to the Big Fight, not as a means to avoid the Big Fight entirely. You’ll still have the Big Fight, minus one or two enemies, regardless.

Everything exceptional about this game centers on its combat. The visuals are where the game flies highest. Wolverine is gritty, gory, and disgusting, and I mean that as a compliment. The damage that Logan takes goes all the way down to his muscles and bones, and waves of enemies get punctured, bruised, and dismembered in vivid fashion.

And if it's all a little much for you, there's an option to turn off all the blood spurts and dismemberments. That won't change what happens in the pre-rendered cut scenes, of course; this is an 'adults only' game, through and through. But the squeamish might appreciate the customization.

Executing this carnage is straightforward. Barring the special moves, there are two attack buttons, a parry button, and a dodge button, and you pull off more advanced moves by tapping them or pressing them in conjunction with the directionals. Holding down Attack delivers a forward kick that checks the enemy into a wall, and holding Forward and pushing Attack causes Wolverine to launch himself at the nearest opponent.