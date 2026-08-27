Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Dead at 52 Following Recent Hospitalization

Following months of hospitalization, actor Samuel Monroe Jr. has passed away, his mother, Joyce Patton, announced on Facebook.

In a post shared on Facebook, his mother confirmed that Monroe died.

“I want to thank all of my Facebook family and friends new and old for praying for Samuel Monroe, Jr., my son,” she wrote. “But today God called him home. Please honor my final request to pray for the family, especially his 3 children.” Before his death, his family revealed he was hospitalized following complications from meningitis.

Monroe got his first on-screen acting credit in 1993’s Menace II Society, but he also appeared in the classic horror anthology Tales from the Hood, the parody film Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Set It Off, and The Players Club.

He was 52. RIP.