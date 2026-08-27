Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Dead at 52 Following Recent Hospitalization

Following months of hospitalization, actor Samuel Monroe Jr. has passed away, his mother, Joyce Patton, announced on Facebook.
In a post shared on Facebook, his mother confirmed that Monroe died.
“I want to thank all of my Facebook family and friends new and old for praying for Samuel Monroe, Jr., my son,” she wrote. “But today God called him home. Please honor my final request to pray for the family, especially his 3 children.” Before his death, his family revealed he was hospitalized following complications from meningitis.
Monroe got his first on-screen acting credit in 1993’s Menace II Society, but he also appeared in the classic horror anthology Tales from the Hood, the parody film Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Set It Off, and The Players Club.
He was 52. RIP.
As reported by TMZ Tuesday (Aug. 25), the late actor’s mother asked a judge to have Monroe Jr. placed in a conservatorship that she would have been in charge of. In her court filing, she questioned the authenticity of his marriage to Shawna Stewart, with whom he shared children but allegedly hadn’t lived with for over 15 years. Patton said that her son had been living with her before he was hospitalized and placed on life support for months.
The actor had been hospitalized since at least April for a case of meningitis, which developed into MRSA pneumonia. He was placed on life support. Patton accused Stewart of being motivated by money rather than getting the best care for her son. Stewart previously launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses. Stewart denied the accusations and alleged that his mother wanted to gain control over his finances.