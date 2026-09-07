Dubbed “Feelin’ It,” Jaide confirms that its green-tinted Air Jordan 11 Low pays homage to salons, nail shops, and barbershops, and the rituals that help individuals feel their most confident. Jaide also references the inspiration through its campaign, which appears in the images below.

Jaide, The Whitaker Group’s women’s-focused retail brand, is releasing its own Air Jordan 11 Low collab in September.

The sneaker features a tonal mint green color scheme on the tumbled and patent leather upper and has a special quilted pattern for the sockliner. “Jaide” branding is printed on the insoles, while a white midsole and a green semi-translucent outsole sit below.

The Jaide x Air Jordan 11 Low releases on Sept. 18 exclusively at Jaidejaide.com, apbstore.com, socialstatuspgh.com, a-ma-maniere.com, and in-store at The Whitaker Group’s retail stores.

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