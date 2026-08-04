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‘Inside the NBA’ Host Kenny Smith Marries Croatian Influencer Tia Jurcic In Newport Beach

The 'Inside the NBA' co-host began dating his now-wife in February 2024.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Kenny Smith and Tia Jurcic attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome on February 26, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for sports commentator Kenny Smith and his new bride, Croatian influencer Tia Jurcic.

The Inside the NBA host married on Tuesday (August 4) at The Resort, a five-star Pelican Hill property in Newport Coast, California. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post captioned "Mr. & Mrs. Smith 🤍.”

The union makes Smith’s third marriage, as the former Houston Rockets player was previously married twice, his second wife being Gwendolyn Osborne, with whom he shares two children.

Smith, 61, and Jurcic, 41, dated for more than two years before announcing their engagement in October 2025. Like Smith, Jurcic was also previously married twice.

The two-time NBA champion shared in a February 2026 episode of Big Boy’s Neighborhood how he met his now-wife. In the interview, Smith recalled a chance encounter in Abu Dhabi, where he was working an event. A young boy approached him speaking perfect English and mentioned he was from Croatia.

"So I'm like, ‘Oh, you're here with Luka [Doncic]?" Smith said in the clip. "He's like, ‘No, I don't know Luka. I'm just here with my mom.’" The boy turned out to be Jurcic's son, Domenik, a basketball player in the high school class of 2030 from her previous marriage to former basketball player Chris Warren.

“I had my kids there, so I’m like, ‘How do I run game [with] my kids here?’” Smith jokingly recalled.

The media personality pivoted by taking a picture with Domenik, which got Jurcic’s attention.

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