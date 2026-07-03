City Girls

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Music

JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' for Rap Beef: 'I'm So Tired of Fighting in That Space'

The rapper believes that beef among women in rap have created a "dark energy" in the genre.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Dsquared2 - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Music

JT Opens Up About Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert: 'I Just Love Him So Much'

The former City Girls member said that her and her partner of six years are "so similar in every way."

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Jacki-O and JT
Music

Jacki-O Blocks JT Over Satanic Art Film Role, Rapper Responds: ‘Pastors Don’t Clout Chase’

Rapper-turned-minister Jacki-O revealed she blocked JT after seeing her portray Satan’s Ex-Wife in an art film.

Trey Alston6 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 21: Drake attends Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" album release party at Onyx Nightclub on October 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Yung Miami Calls for Drake to Hop on "Spend Dat" Remix: 'I Want Iceman!'

The former City Girls member wants another hit with her "In My Feelings" collaborator.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Yung Miami in a stylish outfit with a leather cap; Drake performing on stage wearing a vest and holding a microphone.
Music

Yung Miami Urges Drake to 'Pick Up the Phone,' Says She Tried to Get Him on "Take Me to Chanel"

Yung Miami is still hopeful about securing a solo Drake collab.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
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Yung Miami
Music

Yung Miami Compares Leaving City Girls to a Post-Breakup Glow Up

She's excited now to focus on herself.

Trey Alston56 days ago
Yung Miami in a black dress at the iHeartRadio Podcast Festival, posing in front of event signage with logos.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to Clip Showing Her Calling DJ 'F*cking Trash,' Says She Meant 'No Harm'

In a comment shared on Instagram, Yung Miami insisted that she didn't mean anything by the moment, and she was just trying to have fun.

Joe Price75 days ago
JT with bright orange hair is being interviewed by Jordan Rose holding a Complex News microphone in a tent-like setting.
Music

JT Teases New Single, Lil Uzi Vert Collab, and Summer Album Release

The former City Girls rapper will be dropping off new music very soon.

Jordan Rose93 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 4: Rapper Yung Miami attends Yung Miami Album Playback at Means Street Studios on March 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Miami Says She 'Wants to Be a Yung Hoe Again'

The rapper and media personality may want to return to her City Girl beginnings.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
Yung Miami attends 4Ever Fridays Hosted by Yung Miami at Bamboo NightClub on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Miami Says She Wants a 'God-Fearing' Man With at Least $100 Million

The rapper and media personality revealed what she looks for in a suitable partner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams141 days ago
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JT
Music

JT Says 'I Will Not be Doing No More Shows' at Concert

The 'City Cinderella' rapper made the announcement at Jeezy's concert over the weekend.

tara mahadevan235 days ago
Cardi B performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, 2025, in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Jokes She Spent a 'B*tch's F*cking Streams' in the Club Amid JT Beef

JT's two diss tracks directed at Cardi B, "No Hook" and "Keep Coming," were removed from streaming services.

Joe Price284 days ago
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Doechii and JT are seen on the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JUNE 21: Saucy Santana performs during Kentuckiana Pride Festival at Waterfront Park on June 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

JT Targets Saucy Santana in Fiery Online Tirade: ‘Bring Your Fat Ass Here’

The 'City Cinderella' reacted negatively to Saucy supporting Cardi's diss track about her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams289 days ago
Carid B and JT
Music

JT Slams 'Fraud' Cardi B, Shares Video of Man Accusing Stefon Diggs of Sexual Assault

Cardi dissed JT on her new album 'Am I the Drama?'

Alex Ocho297 days ago
Cardi B in a feathery outfit smiles on the left. On the right, JT and Lil Uzi Vert attend the 2021 BET Awards.
Music

Cardi B Seemingly Disses JT and Lil Uzi Vert: 'Mama Didn't Want You'

On the track, she also rapped, "My n**a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch."

Joe Price301 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: JT performs at SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert at Forbes Arena on October 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Lil Uzi Vert attends Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. Kali Uchis at the Marie Claire x Moms First "Power Moms" Celebration held at Café Carmellini on May 07, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

JT Prank Calls Lil Uzi Vert for Bail Money, Gets Revenge On Kali Uchis

The rapper also phoned Kaytranada and model Gabbriette during the chaotic prank session.

Jaelani Turner-Williams338 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Lil Uzi Vert and JT attend Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City.
Music

JT Says She Will 'Definitely' Marry 'Best Friend' Lil Uzi Vert

The 'City Cinderella' artist says she and Uzi have "been growing together."

Jaelani Turner-Williams360 days ago
Rappers Yung Miami and Diddy perform on stage in red outfits, holding microphones.
Music

Diddy Accuser on Mogul’s Relationship With Yung Miami: ‘That Was Really Tough to Watch’

Doe testified that that she was hurt by the rapper's public and seemingly monogamous relationship with the City Girls rapper.

Alex Ocho402 days ago

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