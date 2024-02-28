Jimmy 'Heat Wentz' Butler Is an Emo Cowboy in Fall Out Boy's "So Much (For) Stardust" Video

Call him Heat Wentz.
Wednesday, Fall Out Boy rolled out the downright delightful video for “So Much (for) Stardust,” the title track off their latest album. Leading the two-person cast here is none other than Jimmy Butler, who last year became the subject of some marvelous memery after rocking a heavily 2000s emo-inspired look at the Miami Heat’s 2023 media day.
Joining Butler in the cowboy-themed video, helmed by Brendan Walter, is FOB lyricist and bassist Pete Wentz. At various points, Butler is seen clutching a custom acoustic guitar, the appearance of which seems particularly noteworthy given that he told Rolling Stone last year he had around 45 country songs in the works.
See the video up top. Keep an eye out for a callback to the video for FOB’s breakthrough hit, 2005’s “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down.”
Longtime fans will note that the Patrick Stump-fronted band has an extensive, well-documented history of ensuring their videos always stand apart from those of their peers. From ambitious concepts to shrewd casting decisions, the Grammy-nominated group never misses.
Back in 2007, for example, FOB enlisted a pre-Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim Kardashian for the video for their Infinity on High single "Thnks fr th Mmrs." Years later, the video was referenced in the somewhat similarly structured "Bishops Knife Trick" visual.
Fall Out Boy's latest tour, dubbed So Much for (2our) Dust and also featuring Jimmy Eat World, begins Wednesday in Portland, Oregon.