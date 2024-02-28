Jimmy 'Heat Wentz' Butler Is an Emo Cowboy in Fall Out Boy's "So Much (For) Stardust" Video

Call him Heat Wentz.

Wednesday, Fall Out Boy rolled out the downright delightful video for “So Much (for) Stardust,” the title track off their latest album. Leading the two-person cast here is none other than Jimmy Butler, who last year became the subject of some marvelous memery after rocking a heavily 2000s emo-inspired look at the Miami Heat’s 2023 media day.

Joining Butler in the cowboy-themed video, helmed by Brendan Walter, is FOB lyricist and bassist Pete Wentz. At various points, Butler is seen clutching a custom acoustic guitar, the appearance of which seems particularly noteworthy given that he told Rolling Stone last year he had around 45 country songs in the works.