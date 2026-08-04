The Best Sneakers Under $150 Available Right Now on Complex

You don't need to blow the budget to add something worth wearing to the rotation. From a piece of Nike history to a '70s New Balance revival and a crystal-studded Vans, these are the best sneakers under $150 in stock on Complex right now. Here's everything worth adding to your cart.
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Nike Moon Shoe OG SP "Italy Blue"
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Price: 105
The one with actual history behind it. Before the brand was even called Nike, Bill Bowerman poured rubber into his wife's waffle iron to make its first running shoe, and the Moon Shoe is the modern reissue of that silhouette. This OG SP pair comes in an Italy Blue and Neutral Grey colorway with a nylon upper, leather Swooshes, and the signature waffle sole. At $105 it's the cheapest pair here and easily the best story. Note that it runs in women's sizing.
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Vans LX Authentic 44 "Ibiza Black"
Shop the Vans LX Authentic 44 "Ibiza Black" on Complex
Price: $110
This is proof that a low-top canvas classic can go premium without going over budget. The LX Authentic 44 keeps the familiar silhouette but swaps in a textured mohair upper, a contrast black toe overlay with stud and crystal embellishments, and a pre-scuffed sidewall over the signature waffle gum outsole. A Sola Foam ADC insole handles the comfort, and an extra set of laces comes in the box.
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New Balance 471 "Shipyard"
Shop the New Balance 471 "Shipyard" on Complex
Price: 110
New Balance's 471 turns '70s running heritage into an easy everyday shoe. A sleek low profile, wedge-shaped EVA midsole, and herringbone outsole keep it familiar, while breathable mesh underlays and hairy suede overlays give it a lived-in look. The exposed foam tongue and the brand's signature "fang" toebox overlay, borrowed from the original 320, are the details that set it apart.
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Nike Zoom Streak 3 "Black/Volt"
Shop the Nike Zoom Streak 3 "Black/Volt" on Complex
Price: $120
A racing flat with a real résumé. The Zoom Streak 3 won marathons in Boston, New York, and London before returning as a street shoe, and it still moves like one. The lightweight all-mesh upper gets a high-contrast graphic print in Black, Volt, and Summit White, while responsive Air Zoom cushioning keeps it quick underfoot.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Philadelphia"
Shop the Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Philadelphia" on Complex
Price: $125
The AF1 is always a safe buy, and this "Philadelphia" edition adds enough detail to justify the pickup. A tan leather upper runs mismatched gold and blue Swooshes on opposite sides, with mint green hairy suede on the tongue reading "phl," "Nike Air" script on the heel tabs, and a "Philadelphia USA" stamp at the back. A translucent green outsole ties it together.