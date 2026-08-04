The Best Sneakers Under $150 Available Right Now on Complex

Price: 105

The one with actual history behind it. Before the brand was even called Nike, Bill Bowerman poured rubber into his wife's waffle iron to make its first running shoe, and the Moon Shoe is the modern reissue of that silhouette. This OG SP pair comes in an Italy Blue and Neutral Grey colorway with a nylon upper, leather Swooshes, and the signature waffle sole. At $105 it's the cheapest pair here and easily the best story. Note that it runs in women's sizing.