The short film was actually paying homage to multiple old Drake videos and eras. Here are some other ones:

"Toosie Slide"

During the pandemic, Drizzy was dancing around his mansion in a camo jacket and a shiesty mask like a gangster ninja about to go snowboarding. During the "Miss My Dogs" section of FOMO, we get this familiar shot of the 6ix God's expansive, marble-floored mansion that conjures luxury and global-catastrophe-era whimsy that, for a moment, kept us all entertained instead of exasperated.

"Headlines"

In the zoomed-in shot from the actual "Headlines" video, it looked like Drizzy and the gang were posted up outside a nice little garden. Panned out in FOMO, it looks more like a fragment of a colosseum.

"Hotline Bling"

For this shot, Drizzy comes all the way back to his meme roots to appear in the same cubicle space from his "Hotline Bling" video, opting for an aqua-green coloring this time around.

"Started From the Bottom"

Continuing down his rabbit hole of nostalgia, Drake includes a shot of the inside of Shoppers Drug Mart, where he famously shot parts of his "Started From the Bottom" video about 13 years ago.

"Take Care"

About 14 years ago, Drizzy sat at famed Toronto restaurant Joso's with a chalice and a look of general disenchantment — like a forlorn king of the 6ix mulling over which sad-boy anthem to make next. He brings the shot back in FOMO.

"Work"

Hard feelings and dissolved romances come and go. Good jerk chicken is forever. Or at least it's probably in this bomb-looking jerk spot that's in both FOMO and Rihanna's Drake-assisted video for "Work."

"What's Next"

In his 2021 video for "What's Next," Drake takes a trip to the famed Ripley's Aquarium of Canada to pose with jellyfish and other cool Toronto sight-seeing stuff. Cameras revisit the spot for FOMO.The short film was actually paying homage to mulplte old Drake videos and eras. Here are some other ones: