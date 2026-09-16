Key Takeaways
- Drake’s hour-long FOMO film packs surreal visuals, new music, deep-cut Easter eggs, and callbacks to defining moments from his career.
- The film revisits visuals from “God’s Plan,” “Hotline Bling,” “Started From the Bottom,” and “Work,” while giving “Outside Tweakin” a video and nodding to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.
- Sexyy Red, Kevin Durant, Don Toliver, and Winnie Harlow headline the cameos, alongside a country turn, a goth reunion, and $150,000 Iron Man and War Machine suits.
The thing about Drake’s new not-so-short film FOMO (short for “Fear of Missing Out”) is that, if you didn’t peep it in real time, you might really have missed out.
Moments after he streamed it on his YouTube channel last night, the link for Drizzy’s new short film became disabled, and the only way to see it was to skim through Twitter or watch annoying ass recorded livestreams with folks commentating on it the whole way through.
Here’s the good news, though: we watched it. And it was dope.
Checking in at about an hour, Drizzy’s latest offering is a surrealistic flick that includes nods to his distant and not-so-distant past, and what feels like an endless stream of cameos. And there’s also quirky stuff. If you ever wanted to see the 6ix God boogie in Michael Jackson drip? He’s got you. Ever wondered what Champagne Papi would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? No. But either way, he’s still got you.
His flick wasn’t so long, but it also wasn’t so short. And it was certainly packed. To help you sort through it, we’ve served up a list of all the best Easter eggs from the affair.
Tap in below.
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The “God’s Plan” Palm Trees
It feels like “God’s Plan” dropped just a couple years ago, but it actually came out way back in 2018—aka, long enough for the video to feel pretty nostalgic. Drake brought the feeling back with a quick shot of the beachside palm trees as his new Yeat-assisted single “Miss My Dogs” began to ring off.
That wasn’t the only reference to an older video…
Shout Outs to “Toosie Slide”, “Headlines”, “Work”, and more
The short film was actually paying homage to multiple old Drake videos and eras. Here are some other ones:
"Toosie Slide"
During the pandemic, Drizzy was dancing around his mansion in a camo jacket and a shiesty mask like a gangster ninja about to go snowboarding. During the "Miss My Dogs" section of FOMO, we get this familiar shot of the 6ix God's expansive, marble-floored mansion that conjures luxury and global-catastrophe-era whimsy that, for a moment, kept us all entertained instead of exasperated.
"Headlines"
In the zoomed-in shot from the actual "Headlines" video, it looked like Drizzy and the gang were posted up outside a nice little garden. Panned out in FOMO, it looks more like a fragment of a colosseum.
"Hotline Bling"
For this shot, Drizzy comes all the way back to his meme roots to appear in the same cubicle space from his "Hotline Bling" video, opting for an aqua-green coloring this time around.
"Started From the Bottom"
Continuing down his rabbit hole of nostalgia, Drake includes a shot of the inside of Shoppers Drug Mart, where he famously shot parts of his "Started From the Bottom" video about 13 years ago.
"Take Care"
About 14 years ago, Drizzy sat at famed Toronto restaurant Joso's with a chalice and a look of general disenchantment — like a forlorn king of the 6ix mulling over which sad-boy anthem to make next. He brings the shot back in FOMO.
"Work"
Hard feelings and dissolved romances come and go. Good jerk chicken is forever. Or at least it's probably in this bomb-looking jerk spot that's in both FOMO and Rihanna's Drake-assisted video for "Work."
"What's Next"
In his 2021 video for "What's Next," Drake takes a trip to the famed Ripley's Aquarium of Canada to pose with jellyfish and other cool Toronto sight-seeing stuff. Cameras revisit the spot for FOMO.The short film was actually paying homage to mulplte old Drake videos and eras. Here are some other ones:
There’s also a shout out to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
For the cover of their 2025 joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOOR posted up in front of The Absolute World Towers, and Drizzy pulls them back into focus here, with the dearth of lights making them look all the more mysterious.
“Outside Tweakin” gets a video
With “Outside Tweakin,” Drake and Stunna Sandy served up one of the very best tracks from Drizzy’s three-album set last spring. So it’s cool he brought Sandy along for the visual, which pretty much looks exactly how the song itself feels.
Drake’s mom reps Iceman
Tumultuous as Drake’s indicated their relationship has been, Drizzy’s mom is still one of his besties, and he has her pull up with some of hers in FOMO for a spurt of warm reminiscences about a Young Sandy. Come for a window into Sandy’s earlier years. Stay for the IceMom tattoo.
From Kevin Durant to Babydrill, the many cameos
This being a Drake party, of course there were many cameos. Some expected, others surprising.
Sexyy Red:
Adorned in a cheesy ass Michael Jackson jacket, Drake dives into a self-contained dance party that's so cringe it's charming. Moments later, Sexyy Red joins him—rocking cheetah print for their song's namesake, of course.
Kevin Durant:
We know Kevin Durant is OVO KD. But rocking an OVO chain at an OVO party? Take that, LeBron James.
Don Toliver:
Recently, Don Toliver had the 6ix God pull up to perform some of his Iceman songs live for the very first time, so his FOMO pop-out shouldn't have been unexpected. In this clip, we see the two link up onstage and kick back with cups in hand.
Bendadon:
I'll tell you what: Bendadon has himself a good ass time dancing in this shit, matching the very unserious energy of the whole FOMO project.
Lena The Plug:
Lena The Plug and Adam22 never pass up a good bit, so after she popped up in Drizzy's 20 V 1 dating episode, it was probably inevitable she'd show up in FOMO too. Here, she asks Drizzy if she can use his pool.
BabyDrill:
In the “WNBA” part of FOMO, BabyDrill shows up—or rather, Drake’s cameraman shows up—in Atlanta’s Glenwood projects.
Drake’s “Gaza” moment
During one of the new songs premiered, Drake randomly says, “Pray for Gaza,” while model Winnie Harlow to catwalk down the street.
Given the context, it’s unclear whether Drake meant Gaza in the Middle East or paying homage to Vybz Kartel, who frequently refers to his home region of Jamaica, Portmore, as “Gaza City.”
Drake’s $100k Ironman suit
In late August, Drake was seen wearing an Iron Man costume. We now know why: for FOMO, he and Loe Shimmy pull up in MCU-accurate Iron Man and War Machine suits, looking ready to take off and never look back.
The suits were not cheap. At one point in the video, we hear a voicemail from his accountant: "Aubrey, long time no speak, it's your accountant here, hope all is well," the message begins. "Wanted to just bring up some of the recent expenditures. Says that you spent $150,000 on two suits. Just wondering if you had some wedding to go?”
The return of the goth baddie
Looks like Drizzy and his goth baddie, Pinkchyu, at least made it to a second date, and this time, she got Drake to embrace his inner goth with a fit that definitely looks like it came from Hot Topic. Gotta wonder if he wore some shit like this when he wrote “Marvins Room.”
Drake finally goes country
Well, Drake has been dropping hints about this one for a while, and we finally got it.
After shouting out her “goated pen” and teasing "Choosing Texas," Drake dropped his rendition of the smash song. He taps in with Don Toliver, and Ella herself pops out for the video, too. Oh, by the way: it slaps.