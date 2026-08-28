Drake Appears to Be Shooting a Music Video in an Iron Man Costume

Drake has been spotted filming what appears to be a music video after he showed up to Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) fair in an Iron Man costume.
In multiple videos shared on social media, Drake was seen walking around the fair and greeting fans while dressed in Tony Stark’s signature gold and red outfit. Fans have speculated that he was filming a video for the Popcaan-featuring Maid of Honour track “Amazing Shape,” but there’s no confirmation about what, if anything, Drake was filming at the CNE fair.
His appearance as Iron Man, during which he was joined by someone in a silver Iron Man suit variant, comes amid his teases for something potentially titled Fear of Missing Out. He recently teased the back of a CD jewel case featuring the phrase, which he accompanied with a film camera emoji in the caption. Before that, he shared a carousel post featuring old photos of his family, and he captioned that, “FOMO 2026.”
He’s yet to confirm what Fear of Missing Out will be, but it seems unlikely, if not impossible, that he’s scheduled to release another full-length project this year. He released three albums simultaneously in May with Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti, but Drake is nothing if not prolific. It’s also worth noting he said during a stream earlier this month that his “pen isn’t dry” yet.
More recently, it was announced that Authentic Brands Group had acquired a majority stake in Drake’s OVO intellectual property. As part of the deal, Drizzy is expected to “retain a significant ownership stake,” while the existing team will work with Authentic to shape the brand’s creative identity.
“We’re just a couple kids from Toronto who started something we believed in. Here we are 20 years later, same kids with bigger dreams,” Drake said in a statement shared with Complex. “Authentic and VNCE are the perfect partners to help us continue to grow.”