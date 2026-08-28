Drake Appears to Be Shooting a Music Video in an Iron Man Costume

Drake has been spotted filming what appears to be a music video after he showed up to Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) fair in an Iron Man costume.

In multiple videos shared on social media, Drake was seen walking around the fair and greeting fans while dressed in Tony Stark’s signature gold and red outfit. Fans have speculated that he was filming a video for the Popcaan-featuring Maid of Honour track “Amazing Shape,” but there’s no confirmation about what, if anything, Drake was filming at the CNE fair.