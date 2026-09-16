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Drake's Mother, Sandi Graham, Shows Off 'ICEMOM' Tattoo in 'FOMO' Short Film

'FOMO' debuted on Tuesday and featured a cameo from Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.

Drake, in a brown suit, poses with Sandi Graham in a gold outfit at the Juno Awards backdrop.
Image via Getty/George Pimentel/WireImage

Call her ICEMOM Sandi.

Drake, as promised, rolled out his FOMO short film on Tuesday (Sept. 15), albeit at a slightly later time than originally announced. Still, fans’ patience was handsomely rewarded, as the film, billed ahead of its release as a “not-so-short” one, actually proved to be more than that.

We got new music, fresh visuals for familiar tracks, an Ella Langley remix, the return of “goth baddie” Pinkchyu, Drake wearing an Ice Nine Kills shirt, and plenty more that will surely be dissected and headlined throughout the day.

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One key moment saw Drake welcoming his mother, Sandra “Sandi” Graham, to the proceedings, leading to the reveal of an ICEMAN-commemorating “ICEMOM” tattoo, as seen below.

Sandi was featured in the FOMO-premiered visuals for “True Bestie,” a song off this year’s Maid of Honour album featuring Iconic Savvy. The album arrived as a surprise back in May alongside ICEMAN and Habibti, collectively representing a bevy of fresh material that surely had some fans under the false assumption that FOMO might not feature anything new music-wise.

Next for Drake, as expected, is a tour. While dates and other specifics haven’t yet been announced to the public, we learned just yesterday, thanks to a quick interview with etalk, that the run will get underway at some point next year.

For now, the FOMO mini-era continues, complete with our breakdown of all the noteworthy clothing, cars, and jewelry featured in the short.

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