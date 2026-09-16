The North Face, Aimé Leon Dore Celebrate 'Shared Values' in Fall/Winter 2026 Capsule Collection

The North Face and Aimé Leon Dore are back for more.

Launching Sept. 17 is their Fall/Winter 2026 capsule collection, marking the second installment of the two brands’ partnership. As Aimé Leon Dore founder and creative director Teddy Santis explained in a statement shared with Complex, this second batch of ALD-ified North Face pieces again emphasizes the “shared values” at the core of the collaboration.

“Going into our second season with The North Face, we wanted to continue building on the shared values that brought us together in the first place,” Santis said. “There’s a real respect for heritage, purpose, and the outdoors on both sides. This season is about taking those foundations and pushing them forward through the Aimé Leon Dore lens, creating product that feels considered, functional, and built to live with you for a long time.”