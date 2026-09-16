Style

The North Face, Aimé Leon Dore Celebrate 'Shared Values' in Fall/Winter 2026 Capsule Collection

The collection marks the second installment of the two brands' fruitful partnership.

A person in a yellow puffer jacket and blue cap stands in a snowy mountain landscape, wearing gloves and a backpack.
Image via The North Face/Aimé Leon Dore

The North Face and Aimé Leon Dore are back for more.

Launching Sept. 17 is their Fall/Winter 2026 capsule collection, marking the second installment of the two brands’ partnership. As Aimé Leon Dore founder and creative director Teddy Santis explained in a statement shared with Complex, this second batch of ALD-ified North Face pieces again emphasizes the “shared values” at the core of the collaboration.

“Going into our second season with The North Face, we wanted to continue building on the shared values that brought us together in the first place,” Santis said. “There’s a real respect for heritage, purpose, and the outdoors on both sides. This season is about taking those foundations and pushing them forward through the Aimé Leon Dore lens, creating product that feels considered, functional, and built to live with you for a long time.”

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Featured among the Fall/Winter 2026 offerings is the return of GORE-TEX, which last stepped into the world of The North Face back in 2019. You’ll also spot a new Fleece Rugby silhouette, a 90s-inspired Ballistic Tech Vest, a Base Camp Duffel, and much more.

“Our partnership with Aime Leon Dore continues to evolve with our second collection celebrating our shared appreciation of the outdoors, exploration, and the nuance of navigating weather in city life,” David Whetstone, Director of Collaborations and Energy at The North Face, said. “This season we’ve elevated our most iconic products, the Nuptse, Mountain Jacket, and Denali. The Pertex Nuptse is hooded and reversible with Cloud Down construction and the Mountain Jacket 2000 is constructed with seam-sealed 3L GORE-TEX.”

Below, take a deeper dive into the latest from The North Face and Aimé Leon Dore with a selection of lookbook highlights.

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