Don Toliver Brings Out Drake in Toronto to Perform 'Iceman' Songs for the First Time

Don Toliver has been on a run this year with his smash-hit album Octane, and some of his primary competition has been Drake, who dropped his highly anticipated Iceman, along with two other albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti. So it only made sense for Toliver to bring out Drake in the Boy’s hometown of Toronto. Drizzy was a surprise guest at Toliver’s tour stop at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday (August 31), and Complex Canada caught the entire scene on video.

Drake proceeded to perform three tracks off Iceman. He started with “Shabang,” then “Burning Bridges,” and concluded his mini-set with his No. 1 Billboard hit “Janice STFU.”

“I appreciate you for inspiring us all. You know damn well this shit wouldn’t be this shit if you ain’t do this shit… You inspire me, you inspire all of us,” Don Toliver said to Drizzy, giving him his flowers after he finished performing.