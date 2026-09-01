Music

Don Toliver Brings Out Drake in Toronto to Perform 'Iceman' Songs for the First Time

Drizzy popped out at the Toronto stop of Don Toliver's Nitrous Tour, and performed a few tracks of 'Iceman' for the first time ever.

Don Toliver & Drake
Left (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA) / Right (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Don Toliver has been on a run this year with his smash-hit album Octane, and some of his primary competition has been Drake, who dropped his highly anticipated Iceman, along with two other albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti. So it only made sense for Toliver to bring out Drake in the Boy’s hometown of Toronto.

Drizzy was a surprise guest at Toliver’s tour stop at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday (August 31), and Complex Canada caught the entire scene on video.

Drake proceeded to perform three tracks off Iceman. He started with “Shabang,” then “Burning Bridges,” and concluded his mini-set with his No. 1 Billboard hit “Janice STFU.”

“I appreciate you for inspiring us all. You know damn well this shit wouldn’t be this shit if you ain’t do this shit… You inspire me, you inspire all of us,” Don Toliver said to Drizzy, giving him his flowers after he finished performing.

“It’s my first time performing the album since it dropped,” Drake remarked.

He also praised Don for the year the rapper is having, saying: “I love this thing that we do so much. In front of the city, I just want to thank you for keeping this shit alive. You had an incredible year.”

Drake then thanked Don for the invite, and ended his time on stage by showing love to Toronto.

“I know we share a second home,” he said, referring to their shared love of Houston, where Toliver is from, and where Drake has longstanding ties. “But this [Toronto] is the greatest city in the fucking world.”

The onstage moment has led to further speculation that the two rappers will have a song together at some point. Perhaps a collab is closer than we think.

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