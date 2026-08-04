Normani Says the ‘Dopamine’ Rollout Had Its Challenges — But the Album Was a ‘Labor of Love’

Key Takeaways
- Normani says the six-year journey to her debut album Dopamine was a “labor of love” marked by heartbreak as major rollout plans and aspirations quietly fell apart, leaving her even more frustrated than fans.
- After years of post–Fifth Harmony pressure and singles like “Motivation” and “Wild Side,” Dopamine finally arrived in June 2024 with features from Cardi B, Gunna, James Blake, Starrah, Brandy, and Victoria Monét, supported by singles and a teaser hotline.
- Though the album’s commercial debut was modest, Normani highlights its strong critical reception and calls Dopamine a symbol of perseverance that taught her to keep fighting and pick herself up through repeated setbacks.
Normani spent six years building Dopamine. Then some of her biggest plans for the album fell apart.
Looking back on the rocky rollout of her solo debut, the singer admitted that fans had every reason to be frustrated—but said she was dealing with that disappointment at an entirely different level. “Honestly, it was such a labor of love,” she said. “If I’m being transparent, I know that you guys were frustrated. Imagine that, times ten, for me.”
According to the former Fifth Harmony member, campaigns and career moves had been mapped out before they failed to materialize. “There’s such heartbreak and heartache that I went through,” she added, pointing to “all these aspirations” that “just didn’t end up happening or coming into fruition.”
That pressure had been building since Fifth Harmony announced its indefinite hiatus in 2018. Normani quickly emerged as one of pop’s most closely watched solo prospects, releasing “Motivation” in 2019 and scoring a major hit with the Cardi B-assisted “Wild Side” in 2021. The latter reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Motivation,” once intended to lead her debut album, never made the final tracklist.
As the years passed, every new release only intensified questions about when the full project would arrive.
Dopamine finally dropped through RCA Records on June 14, 2024. The 13-track pop and R&B album featured Cardi B, Gunna, James Blake and Starrah, with additional contributions from Brandy and Victoria Monét. Normani supported it with “1:59,” “Candy Paint” and “All Yours,” while a promotional hotline gave callers early snippets of the record.
But behind the polished campaign, she was confronting plans that had stalled or disappeared. “I think for me, in real time, I was navigating that,” she said.
The album earned generally favorable reviews, including a 73 score on Metacritic. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 32 on its list of the 100 best albums of 2024, while VIBE placed it at No. 14 on its year-end albums list.
Its commercial launch was more modest: Dopamine debuted at No. 91 on the Billboard 200 with 12,000 album-equivalent units and reached No. 30 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
For Normani, those numbers do not tell the full story. “I spent six years of my life devoted, committed and dedicated to it, even when I was met with so many different adversities,” she told Numéro Netherlands in 2025.
She called the album a “symbol of perseverance and resilience,” saying its biggest lesson was her ability “to endure, to continue to fight, and to pick myself up each time I was knocked down.”