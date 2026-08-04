Normani Says the ‘Dopamine’ Rollout Had Its Challenges — But the Album Was a ‘Labor of Love’

Though the album’s commercial debut was modest, Normani highlights its strong critical reception and calls Dopamine a symbol of perseverance that taught her to keep fighting and pick herself up through repeated setbacks.

After years of post–Fifth Harmony pressure and singles like “Motivation” and “Wild Side,” Dopamine finally arrived in June 2024 with features from Cardi B, Gunna, James Blake, Starrah, Brandy, and Victoria Monét, supported by singles and a teaser hotline.

Normani says the six-year journey to her debut album Dopamine was a “labor of love” marked by heartbreak as major rollout plans and aspirations quietly fell apart, leaving her even more frustrated than fans.

Normani spent six years building Dopamine. Then some of her biggest plans for the album fell apart. Looking back on the rocky rollout of her solo debut, the singer admitted that fans had every reason to be frustrated—but said she was dealing with that disappointment at an entirely different level. “Honestly, it was such a labor of love,” she said. “If I’m being transparent, I know that you guys were frustrated. Imagine that, times ten, for me.”

According to the former Fifth Harmony member, campaigns and career moves had been mapped out before they failed to materialize. “There’s such heartbreak and heartache that I went through,” she added, pointing to “all these aspirations” that “just didn’t end up happening or coming into fruition.” That pressure had been building since Fifth Harmony announced its indefinite hiatus in 2018. Normani quickly emerged as one of pop’s most closely watched solo prospects, releasing “Motivation” in 2019 and scoring a major hit with the Cardi B-assisted “Wild Side” in 2021. The latter reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Motivation,” once intended to lead her debut album, never made the final tracklist. As the years passed, every new release only intensified questions about when the full project would arrive. Dopamine finally dropped through RCA Records on June 14, 2024. The 13-track pop and R&B album featured Cardi B, Gunna, James Blake and Starrah, with additional contributions from Brandy and Victoria Monét. Normani supported it with “1:59,” “Candy Paint” and “All Yours,” while a promotional hotline gave callers early snippets of the record.