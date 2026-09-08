Yung Miami Defends Daughter and Nephew Dancing to “Spend Dat” Onstage

Yung Miami doesn't want to hear the criticism over her daughter and nephew dancing to "Spend Dat" onstage. The rapper responded Sunday (Sept. 6) after footage circulated of her daughter, Summer Miami, and nephew, Rylo, joining her onstage and performing the viral dance associated with the explicit track. The Shade Room shared footage of the performance and it didn't take long for Yung Miami to jump into the comments to defend herself. "I use to do the cry baby and splits in dance contests when I was a lil girl oh yeah and the doodoo brown! Yall go cook," she wrote.

Another video posted from backstage showed Summer and Rylo practicing their moves before the performance. The person who shared the clip, believed to be Rylo's mother, wrote, "My baby was scared." The performance quickly sparked a debate, with much of the criticism centered on the explicit nature of "Spend Dat" and whether children should be dancing to the record. Some commenters defended Yung Miami by pointing out that plenty of people grew up listening and dancing to music they probably weren't old enough to understand. "Like yall wasn't dancing to DONT STOP POP THAT P***sy let me see you doodoo brown" one person wrote. Another added, "Lmfao I was good to bust out a split in a dance battle 😂actually I still am."

Others weren't convinced that childhood experiences were enough to justify the performance. "I thought the point was for our kids to learn from out mistakes," someone wrote. "We may have had dances but the difference is… we didn't have adults promoting the shyt!!! Because there was a standard!!!! And we KNEW it wasn't gonna fly with them," another person argued. It's not the first time Yung Miami has faced online criticism involving one of her children. In 2023, her then-10-year-old son Jai drew attention after he was filmed backstage at Rolling Loud Miami throwing money at dancers during Lil Uzi Vert's performance. Yung Miami also defended her son at the time. "That's why I don't post my kids, y'all bitches can talk a sore in y'all mouth about me but I'll never give y'all the chance to have an opinion about my kids!" she wrote.