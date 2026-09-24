G-Eazy Finds His Independence With Ty Dolla Sign's EZMNY Records and EMPIRE

G-Eazy and Ty will mark the new chapter with "JFK," a collaboration they debuted during Ty's Madison Square Garden tour stop ahead of its Friday release.

The Bay Area rapper called the artist-first deal "bigger than a deal," saying it gives him the freedom to prioritize creativity while working with longtime friends.

G-Eazy has stepped outside of the major label system for the first time in over a decade, entering a joint partnership with Ty Dolla Sign's EZMNY Records and EMPIRE. Sharing the news on Wednesday (September 23), the Bay Area rapper took to his Instagram Stories with a statement, detailing the reasons behind his decision while also taking time to praise his new partner. "To me... This is bigger than a deal. This is about bringing it all home and bringing things full circle," he began. "After spending over a decade signed to a major label and bringing so many of my dreams to life — the one dream I never let go of was to one day be able to work with my friends in a situation where we collectively and culturally prioritized the creativity and the music itself first and took it back home to where it started."

He continued: "EMPIRE has built such a massive empire and all while carrying the torch and waving the flag representing our region in the best possible way. My mission statement from the jump has always been 'From the Bay to the universe' and we couldn't be more aligned when it comes to that." On Ty Dolla Sign specifically, G-Eazy called the California hitmaker a "real friend" and "one of the most talented musicians" he's ever met, before shouting out Ty's label, EZMNY. "It's an honor to join the team," he said. "Besides, G-Eazy signing to EZMNY kinda just has a ring to it doesn't it?" He closed out his statement by talking about the importance of creating and the freedom artists should have while making their art. "I've always believed in perseverance and protecting the art, even amid unpredictability," he wrote. "This partnership gives us the freedom to move with purpose and power. It's a new chapter, andI couldn't be more excited for what's to come." Ty Dolla Sign's business partner Shawn Barron described G's signing as an extension of the label's founding pitch. "We founded EZMNY Records with an artist-first mentality, where we aren't afraid to push boundaries to bring great music, genuine talent and real artistry to the world,"he said (via Billboard). He added that the new partnership was proof "that two forward-thinking independent labels can join forces to redefine what a joint venture can look like in 2026."

News of the deal arrives alongside new music in the form of "JFK," a collaboration between G-Eazy and Ty Dolla Sign, set to land on Friday (September 25). It got its first airing last weekend in New York, when G turned up unannounced during Ty's tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

G-Eazy's last six albums were all released through RCA Records. His first on the label was 2014's These Things Happen, which includes his breakout internet hit "Tumblr Girls." A year later, he released When It's Dark Out, containing the 9x platinum smash "Me, Myself & I" featuring Bebe Rexa. Then, in 2017, he dropped The Beautiful & Damned, led by the all-star posse cut, "No Limit" featuring ASAP Rocky and Cardi B.