Drake's Best Diss Songs, Ranked

The ball is back in Drake's court after Kendrick Lamar dropped his earth-shattering diss song "Euphoria" on Tuesday. Rap fans waited a decade for this beef to take off and it's finally on and popping. So how is the 6 God going to respond? We'll have to wait and see, but one thing we do know is that Drake has a lengthly history of diss songs.

Despite once rapping, “Diss me, you’ll never hear a reply for it” on his 2009 song "Successful," Drake didn't keep that promise when he actually became successful. The target on his back got bigger every year, and rather than shying away from conflict, he embraced it time and again.

We got a taste of Drake's knack for rap beef when he released "Push Ups" earlier this month, firing at Metro Boomin , Rick Ross , Kendrick Lamar , and more. He doubled down a week later with his A.I. “2Pac” and “Snoop Dogg” assisted song “Taylor Made Freestyle.” But are those his best diss songs?

While we wait for the next response in his war with Kendrick Lamar, Complex put together a ranking of Drake's best diss tracks.

11) "Good Riddance"