Meek Mill's Most Unhinged Tweets

Now seems like a good time to look back at some of Meek Mill’s most unhinged and sometimes unintentionally hilarious social media posts.

Apr 11, 2024
Image via Prince Williams / WireImage
Image via Prince Williams / WireImage

Meek Mill has given the world timeless anthems like “Dreams & Nightmares” and “I’m A Boss,” with a catalog that stretches from his early Flamers mixtapes as a Philadelphia street rap hero to his 2023 duo project with Rick Ross, Too Good to Be True. Somewhere along the way, though, Meek became addicted to the site currently known as X, but forever better known as Twitter. With strange leaps of logic and confusing grammar, Meek Mill has perplexed and frustrated his 11 million Twitter followers many times over the past decade. He’s also used Twitter to start feuds with collaborators and peers including Wale, Cassidy, and most famously Drake, who gave Meek the enduring nickname “Twitter Fingers” on the 2015 diss track “Back to Back.” 

This year, Meek Mill has been under particular scrutiny for his friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst a flurry of lawsuits and criminal allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. In classic Meek fashion, however, the Dreamchasers rapper hasn’t held his tongue, using Twitter to push back on accusations and rumors, sometimes with a shocking lack of self-awareness. For those of us who love Meek’s music, it’s often a spectacle that we hate to see but can’t ignore, and at this point, it may even damage his musical legacy. Here’s a look back at some of Meek Mill’s most unhinged and sometimes unintentionally hilarious social media moments. 

MeekMill tweets &quot;I just pulled out!!&quot; at 4:52 PM on Apr 26, 2020

Imagine, for a moment, that you’ve just shared an intimate moment with a celebrity who has millions of followers on social media. And he immediately rolls over, picks up his phone, and tweets this. 

Fried crickets are one of the more unusual staples of Southern cuisine. Meek Mill appeared to indulge in this New Orleans tradition while on tour in 2019, but bragged about in a strangely worded tweet that almost seemed to imply that NOLA legend Lil Wayne had inspired Meek not to rap better, but to eat bugs. A few months later, Meek was widely criticized for a video in which he dared his young son to eat crickets for $1,000, but the rapper later clarified that he actually gave his son candy, not insects. 

Referring to a team’s defense as its D is an age-old tradition of competitive sports, but the fourth letter in the alphabet can also stand for other things, leading to crude jokes. Meek Mill was probably watching an NBA game on the night of February 2, 2019: his hometown team (the Philadelphia 76ers) narrowly lost a game to the Sacramento Kings that night. When Meek Mill became the target of homophobic jokes about Diddy five years later, however, his tweet about defense was resurfaced for some juvenile laughs.

Meek has occasionally raised eyebrows on Instagram in addition to his Twitter posts, and his most infamous moment on the Gram was an IG Story which captured a strange image of the rapper in swim trunks, with his legs in a swimming pool, and a pile of wet french fries spread out in his lap. Recently, one of Meek’s Twitter followers asked him to explain the frequently mocked photo, and the rapper gave a sarcastic (and confusing) reply that suggested the picture was posted by accident. 

While Thanksgiving is still a popular holiday observed by many Americans, it’s increasingly an occasion to contemplate the bloody legacy of European settlers’ treatment of indigenous Americans. Meek Mill’s tweet a few days ahead of Thanksgiving 2022 more or less had the spirit right, but his choice of words left something to be desired.

Many rappers use their social media accounts to post rhyming phrases and wordplay that eventually become lyrics. Thankfully, Meek Mill never actually used this pun (which felt more like a Big Sean bar) in a song. 

”The heaviest business and biggest entertainments” sounds like something Ron Burgundy would brag about. 

Meek Mill has never been a thought leader on global politics, and many scratched their heads when he posted the vague hashtag “#BringThemBack” last October amidst a surge of violence in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians. More recently, while all eyes were on recent diss tracks by some of his contemporaries, Meek expressed concern about “Gaza Israel,” ending his rant with another quick denial of rumors about his sexuality and drug intake.

Once again, Meek Mill’s attempts at damage control over Diddy rumors just seem to make things worse.

The now-deleted tweet that kicked off the Drake/Meek Mill beef came just weeks after the release of their collaboration “R.I.C.O.” Much like his previous gripes about Wale, Meek was unhappy that Drake hadn’t tweeted about Dreams Worth More Than Money, and he decided to stir the pot with the allegation that Drake “don’t write his own raps.” Eventually, the world found out that “R.I.C.O.” co-writer Quentin Miller was at the center of controversy, but in the moment, the accusation seemed to come out of nowhere.

In November 2018, Meek Mill and Drake officially buried the hatchet, reuniting for the Championships track “Going Bad,” which quickly became the highest charting Hot 100 hit of Meek’s career. A few weeks after the song’s release, though, Meek thought back to the height of their beef in 2015, admitting that he even considered violence when DJs played Drake’s “Back to Back.” 

Meek Mill first called out Wale on Twitter in 2014 for not tweeting about his then-upcoming album Dreams Worth More Than Money, an early indication that things were not harmonious in the Maybach Music Group camp. This week, Meek reignited the decade-old feud with a new tweetstorm after Wale had taken a photo with another friend-turned-enemy, Dean Stay Reddy, even threatening Wale with violence.

Meek Mill may have been making a well-intentioned inquiry about what streaming services or music websites are popular in South Africa and Nigeria, but many took this tweet as an offensive reflection of outdated perceptions of Africa as a cultural backwater without modern technology.  

Meek Mill has been a vocal activist on left-leaning issues like prison form, but in recent years he’s expressed some conservative sympathies, including sharing sensationalistic Fox News headlines about “migrants.” After Meek praised far right commentator Candace Owens this year, others on Twitter pointed out that Owens had cruelly mocked his tribulations in the criminal justice system in the past.

You have to hand it to Meek Mill, he was spot on with this tweet. It’s not too late to delete your account and save yourself future embarrassment, Meek. Let the music do the talking. 

Latest in Music