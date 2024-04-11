Meek Mill's Most Unhinged Tweets

Meek Mill has given the world timeless anthems like “Dreams & Nightmares” and “I’m A Boss,” with a catalog that stretches from his early Flamers mixtapes as a Philadelphia street rap hero to his 2023 duo project with Rick Ross, Too Good to Be True. Somewhere along the way, though, Meek became addicted to the site currently known as X, but forever better known as Twitter. With strange leaps of logic and confusing grammar, Meek Mill has perplexed and frustrated his 11 million Twitter followers many times over the past decade. He’s also used Twitter to start feuds with collaborators and peers including Wale, Cassidy, and most famously Drake, who gave Meek the enduring nickname “Twitter Fingers” on the 2015 diss track “Back to Back.”

This year, Meek Mill has been under particular scrutiny for his friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst a flurry of lawsuits and criminal allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. In classic Meek fashion, however, the Dreamchasers rapper hasn’t held his tongue, using Twitter to push back on accusations and rumors, sometimes with a shocking lack of self-awareness. For those of us who love Meek’s music, it’s often a spectacle that we hate to see but can’t ignore, and at this point, it may even damage his musical legacy. Here’s a look back at some of Meek Mill’s most unhinged and sometimes unintentionally hilarious social media moments.

