On the track Drake comes for Kendrick's physical stature multiple times rapping, "You will never take no chain off of us / How the fuck you been steppin’ with a size 7 Mens on?" and later referring to him as a "midget."

Drake also directly responds to Kendrick's line from "Like That" where Lamar referred to himself as Prince: "What’s a prince to a king? / He a son, n***a."

Drizzy gets personal, mentioning Lamar's wife Whitney by name and alleging the rapper has been extorted. Elsewhere he makes fun of Kendrick's pop collaborations: "Maroon 5 need a version, better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties."

Ultimately Drake declares Kendrick is not in the Big Three: "Pips squeak, pipe down, you ain't in no big three / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down."

Drake didn't only potentially respond to Lamar. He also had smoke for Metro, when he raps "Metro, shut yo ho ass up and make some drums, n***a."

He also went after Rick Ross rapping, "N****s really got me out here talking Iike im 50.....might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky, can't believe he jumping in, n***a turning 50."

While fans are already freaking out over these brutal bars, many are still trying to figure out if this is a real response or not, with no confirmation yet from Drake's team. Many are lamenting over the fact that we're at a point where it's this difficult to tell if it's real, or if this is another product of AI.

Check out some of the reactions below.