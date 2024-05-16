Joey Badass Finds Himself in a Love Triangle With H.E.R. and Lila Iké in “He Loves Us Both” Video

“I remember working on this song on my guitar and thinking it needs a feature with a really dope female artist as it reminded me of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration,” Iké said in a statement.

“I met H.E.R. in 2021 during COVID times and we did some sessions together working on her project at the time. That whole experience changed my life. The first time I played this song for her she immediately got in the booth and so effortlessly made it into the masterpiece it is today. I am forever grateful and can’t wait to share this song with people. This song is one of my proudest moments of my career.”

Watch “He Loves Us Both” up top.