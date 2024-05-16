Joey Badass Finds Himself in a Love Triangle With H.E.R. and Lila Iké in “He Loves Us Both” Video

Lila Iké’s new single and music video for “He Loves Us Both,” featuring H.E.R. is here.
Directed by child., the song’s visual sees Iké and H.E.R. enveloped in a love triangle with Joey Badass. Iké was inspired by Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit, “The Boy is Mine.”
“I remember working on this song on my guitar and thinking it needs a feature with a really dope female artist as it reminded me of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration,” Iké said in a statement.
“I met H.E.R. in 2021 during COVID times and we did some sessions together working on her project at the time. That whole experience changed my life. The first time I played this song for her she immediately got in the booth and so effortlessly made it into the masterpiece it is today. I am forever grateful and can’t wait to share this song with people. This song is one of my proudest moments of my career.”
Watch “He Loves Us Both” up top.