Cardi B Says She Won't Vote in Presidential Election, Doesn't 'F*ck With' Biden or Trump

Cardi B has always been outspoken about her political views.

But now, the “Like What” rapper has revealed she’ll abstain from voting in the impending presidential election. “I don’t fuck with both of y’all n***as,” she told Rolling Stone, of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

She shared that Biden has been a letdown and that she’s dealing with “layers and layers of disappointment” due to his mishandling of domestic and foreign policy matters. “I feel like people got betrayed,” Bardi added.

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody,” she continued. “Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.”