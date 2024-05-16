Britney Spears Admits She 'Misses' Family Despite Feud: 'We All Have Issues'

Following the dissolution of her allegedly abusive conservatorship, Britney Spears has been estranged from her family and has spoken at length about their issues. In a new post, however, she's admitted that she "misses" them.

"We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them," Spears wrote alongside an image of Yasmin Mogahed's book Reclaim Your Heart and a picture of her mother Lynne Spears joined by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' daughters. "I’m not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am. On a side note … If you know me, I’ve always ended up at this kids table at every function I’ve ever been to !!! The most elite expensive dinners and I always find myself just like this sitting in the back with the kids 👧🏼👦🏼!!!"

Spears explained that she decided to share the picture because of how much she misses being with her family.

"I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them," she added. "So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you 👿 … and make you think you’re less than !!! I wanted to share this pic because although I’m not in it … I sure as hell felt as though I was !!! Pssss swipe to see !!!"