Kendrick Lamar Has Entered the GOAT Chat

As a concept, GOAT (Greatest of All Time) arguments are simultaneously reductive and definitive, both short-sighted and somehow all-encompassing. In NBA terms, legacy games—contests in which a superstar either plays good or bad in the moment they need to win most—serve as inflection points for the conversation. Fair or not, the outcomes become Google searches for how we should feel about a player. The Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake battle wasn’t a playoff series, but K.Dot’s virtuosic victory feels like a legacy-defining close-out game. But it’s more than that. By defeating the biggest-rapper of his era in decisive fashion, Kendrick’s gone from simply trying to reach Rap GOAT standards to adding his own benchmark. The GOAT talks can start now.

By the time Kendrick said “motherfuck the big three,” he’d already checked off most of the boxes for an aspiring Rap GOAT. Kendrick combines pristine rap technicianship with an actor-playwright’s instinct for theater and Spike Lee’s directorial control. His most poignant songs are cinematic, yet accessible, and his cadences are as sprawling as his feelings, which he distills through visceral songwriting that strikes the intersection of myth-making and humanity. Like commercial street rap legends before him, he can make songs for the charts and for your chart, more often serving up some combination of both.