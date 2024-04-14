Uma Thurman Offers to Give Drake Her 'Kill Bill' Suit Amid His Several Beefs, Rick Ross Asks If It’ll Fit Him

Uma Thurman offered to lend a helping hand to Drake in his many rap beefs, after the rapper used a Kill Bill meme to illustrate the current Drake-against-the-world state of things.
On Sunday, the actress hopped on her Instagram Story to share a picture of her iconic blood-stained yellow costume from Kill Bill. "Need this? @champagnepapi" she captioned the image.
Rick Ross caught wind of Thurman's post and chimed in himself. "Think it fit me?" he wrote in an Instagram comment.
The Maybach Music Group boss engaged in a feud with Drake by releasing a diss song aimed at him hours after the latter unleashed "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)," a response to all the rappers throwing subliminals.
On the song titled "Champagne Moments," Rozay claimed Drake had plastic surgery on his nose and explained he stopped following him on Instagram because he allegedly sent French Montana a cease and desist letter to keep his vocals off a song.
Shortly after Thurman's post made its rounds, Drake responded to the actress with an Instagram story of his own.
"Yes pls," he wrote. "The pen is Hattori Hanzo."
Hattori Hanzo is a character from Kill Bill who crafted the sword that Kiddo used to exact revenge against the film's antagonists. In the film, Kiddo killed a number of people with the blade, so it's not too hard to decode Drake's reference. The suit itself is an homage to the suit Bruce Lee wears in the film Game of Death.
The exchange comes after Drizzy shared a photo from the film showing Thurman's character, Beatrix Kiddo, getting ready to fight The Crazy 88 gang, seemingly a reference to him taking on the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin in one of the most talked-about rap feuds in recent history.