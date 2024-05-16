Cardi B Says TikTok 'B*tch' Made Her Cry After Arguing She Should Be Influencer, Not Rapper

Now just over six years removed from her Grammy-winning debut studio album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B is nearing the end of the road with her much-speculated-about sophomore effort. But in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi reveals just how trying the demands and complaints of the general public can be when one is in the middle of the artistic process, especially when it comes to petulance from the hopelessly entitled.

Speaking with Mankaprr Conteh, Cardi, who recently linked with SZA for a remix to Flo Milli’s "Never Lose Me," revealed that she was brought to tears by a "bitch" on TikTok who said she had been "cosplaying" as a rap artist and should instead become a full-blown influencer.

"Like yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok and a bitch made me cry," Cardi said. "She was just like, 'She has got to give it up. She’s better off being an influencer. You was cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don’t take it seriously. That’s why you don’t put out your music.' And it’s like, I take my music so fucking seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out. Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every fucking word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out."