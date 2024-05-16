Cardi B on Marriage With Offset, Says They're Each Other's 'Support System' and 'Cheerleaders'

She then opened up about her own flaws and how they show up in her relationship.

“We have our own bad stuff,” she continued. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”

Though the 31-year-old announced in December that she and Set were no longer together—and hadn’t been for some time, publicly describing herself as “single”—the two haven’t gotten divorced. Cardi previously filed for divorce in 2020, explaining that the reason wasn't due to infidelity but because they couldn't see eye-to-eye. She later withdrew her claim.

When asked what conclusion she's come to about her marriage, Cardi told Rolling Stone, “I think it through. We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends.”

She added, “And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture in 2018. They later welcomed their son, Wave in 2021.