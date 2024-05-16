Soulja Boy Calls 21 Savage a 'B*tch' and Disses Meek Mill After Apologizing for Comments About Metro Boomin's Late Mother

Well, that didn't take long.

Soulja Boy has taken shots at 21 Savage and Meek Mill not long after apologizing for his comments about Metro Boomin's late mother, Leslie Wayne and pledging to stop "responding to hate."

During a recent Instagram Live session, per XXL Magazine, Soulja Boy started by explaining his decision to issue a rare apology following his remarks about Metro Boomin.

"Every time I see an old tweet, I can't be going off, going crazy," he said. "I was the first rapper on YouTube... That just goes to show y'all how fucking angry I get, how mad I get when I see n***as hating on me. ... But that still ain't no fucking excuse, though. I gotta be a good role model to my young n****s. ... Y'all n***as not about to be looking at the shit thinking shit like that cool, 'cause it ain't, bruh."

Soulja explained that said his response to the tweet, which was over a decade old, showed that he has a "fucked up mindset," but that he's going to use the moment as a learning experience.

And that's when he launched into his assault on 21 Savage.