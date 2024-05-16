Soulja Boy Calls 21 Savage a 'B*tch' and Disses Meek Mill After Apologizing for Comments About Metro Boomin's Late Mother

Well, that didn't take long.
Soulja Boy has taken shots at 21 Savage and Meek Mill not long after apologizing for his comments about Metro Boomin's late mother, Leslie Wayne and pledging to stop "responding to hate."
During a recent Instagram Live session, per XXL Magazine, Soulja Boy started by explaining his decision to issue a rare apology following his remarks about Metro Boomin.
"Every time I see an old tweet, I can't be going off, going crazy," he said. "I was the first rapper on YouTube... That just goes to show y'all how fucking angry I get, how mad I get when I see n***as hating on me. ... But that still ain't no fucking excuse, though. I gotta be a good role model to my young n****s. ... Y'all n***as not about to be looking at the shit thinking shit like that cool, 'cause it ain't, bruh."
Soulja explained that said his response to the tweet, which was over a decade old, showed that he has a "fucked up mindset," but that he's going to use the moment as a learning experience.
And that's when he launched into his assault on 21 Savage.
"A n***a ain't gonna play with this shit, bro," he continued. "And 21, you still a bitch, fuck you talking about? ... I just didn't like what I said about the Metro shit, I ain't gonna lie, that was kinda... I look back at that shit and I was like, 'Damn, that was kind of fucked up.' But 21 you still a bitch, n***a. Fuck you, n***a, this ain't have nothing to do with you, pussy n***a. I ain't say sorry ’cause of you, pussy boy. I said sorry ’cause of myself, n***a. You still a bitch, n***a. Still slapping the fuck out you, n***a."
After taking aim at 21 Savage, who questioned the threat Soulja Boy made when he demanded Metro Boomin delete his old tweet, he turned his attention to Meek Mill, who suggested the "Crank That" rapper was chasing "clout" and had lost touch with reality.
"And Meek Mill, mind your fucking business," he said. "Ain't Diddy playing in your bootyhole, pussy boy? Huh? Ain't Diddy fucking you in your ass, n***a? ... 21, where you at, n***a?"
Back in 2012, Metro shared a tweet that read, "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down." The tweet resurfaced recently, which is what prompted a fiery response from Soulja Boy.
"Fuck is you talking about, Metro Groomin?" Soulja said in response. "You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy, bitch ass boy? Stop playing with me. I had a number one in 2007 when I was 17, fuck n***a. You was still in elementary school. You was in middle school, boy." He later tweeted "Happy mothers day" at Metro Boomin, referring to the producer's late mother who was killed in a murder-suicide in 2022. "Dig that n***a mama up and throw her back in that bitch ... This make y'all made huh? I'm smoking mama metro in a fat ass wood rn."
Metro did not respond to the comments, but 21 Savage shared a tweet criticizing Soulja Boy for speaking about his close collaborator's late mother. "Speaking on a n***a mama like shit a game you gone shit on yourself when I see you boy," tweeted 21, to which Soulja replied, "Fuck u and his mama lil boy."
Soulja Boy later issued an apology to Metro. "I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old 💯🙏🏽," he wrote.
As for his comments about Meek Mill, the Philly rapper has faced multiple homophobic comments from people such as Antonio Brown and DJ Akademiks after a redacted name in a lawsuit against Diddy was described as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." There's no proof Meek is the redacted individual, but the person was accused of engaging in sexual activities with Diddy and was allegedly seen "consorting with underaged girls, sex workers."