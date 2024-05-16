Avril Lavigne Talks Conspiracy Theory That She’s ‘Not Me’ and Was Replaced With Body-Double

Avril Lavigne has responded to that insane conspiracy theory that she died in 2003 and was replaced by a stand-in named Melissa.

On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Lavigne up-front about the long-gestating conspiracy theory, which surfaced over two decades ago after the success of her debut album, Let Go. "I mean, it's just funny to me," she told Cooper. "On one end, everyone's like, 'You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people are like, 'There's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me.'"

She joked that, ultimately, there are worse conspiracy theories to be on the receiving end of. "Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?" she laughed. "I feel like I got a good one. I don’t feel like it’s negative. It’s nothing creepy. ... Obviously I am me, it’s so dumb. I think that they’ve done that with other artists. I’m not the only one. I think, like, other people have that."