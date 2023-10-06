Drake Calls Out ‘Weirdos in My Comments’ Talking About Millie Bobby Brown in “Another Late Night” Track

Drake calls out "weirdos" over their comments about Millie Bobby Brown in his and Lil Yachty's For All the Dogs track "Another Late Night."

The track, produced by Childboy and Yachty, arrives toward the end of the album’s 23-song sequencing and opens with a fiery verse from Drake that begins with a Dillon Brooks mention before the “Summer Games” sequel denier works in a Playboi Carti reference when describing his bank account.

From there, Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown is brought up. As fans will recall, she and Drake were in headlines together a few years back after it was revealed that the latter had been "a great friend and a great role model" to the former.

While some were quick to question the friendship due to the age gap between the two stars, Brown herself responded to such talk in 2018 by stating it was "weird" to "make a lovely friendship ur headline" instead of giving "real problems" the same attention.

"I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life," she said in an IG Stories update at the time. "U dont get to choose that for me."

In "Another Late Night," Drake takes a similar approach by calling out "weirdos" in his comments "talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby" before imagining what would happen if those same "weirdos" brought their "jokes up to the gang."