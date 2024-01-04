Nicki Minaj Talks Drake 'Pink Friday 2’ Collab, Says “Needle” Was Going to Be on ‘For All the Dogs’

“I first heard that song in Trinidad when I was in Trinidad for Carnival, so that was in February,” she continued. “Everybody loved it and I wanted it for my album. So it was just God's timing. [Drake] asked me, ‘Did I want it for my album?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ So the fans were mad thinking that but he didn't tell them there was a change.

“And I didn't either,” she added. “But yeah, I mean, you know what? It worked out for the best. He did also send me another song, but I wanted our next song to be just Dricki—me and him. And that is what ‘Needle’ is. And it just makes sense; ‘Needle’ is just the perfect Drake and Nicki song.”

Back in September, before For All the Dogs' arrival, Onika started demanding that Drizzy drop the album because she was set to appear on it. At the time, she was also gearing up for the release of Pink Friday 2.

“Drake, I’m not going to tell you one more time. The Barbz want the album! He can be Champagne Papi… I don’t care, papi, the Barbz want the motherfucking album,” she said during an Instagram Live session.

But when For All the Dogs dropped in October, there was no feature from Nicki. Later, when PF2 came along in December, Drake was on her album instead. “#PinkFriday2 wouldn't have felt complete w/o him,” she wrote on X.

She once again addressed the inclusion of the song in a livestream on X: "It was originally supposed to be on his album," Minaj said. "And it's crazy how I always wanted it for my album."

Head over to Apple Music to listen to the episode with Nicki Minaj in full at 4pm ET on Thursday, January 4.