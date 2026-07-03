Featured
In a remarkably short time, Chicago rapper Juice WRLD left an outsized impact.Antonio Johri
On this week’s edition of Liner Notes, we’re diving deep on Juice WRLD’s 2020 posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die,' which has been re-released on 5-year anniversary vinyl.Eric Skelton
From colorful designs to unusual shapes, vinyl records are more creative than ever. Here are 20 of the most unique and eye-catching records worth owning right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Five years ago, the Juice WRLD estate released 'Legends Never Die,' the first posthumous release from the rapper. Here are nine things you didn't know about the album.Antonio Johri