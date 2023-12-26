Nicki Minaj Stands With Fivio Foreign for Thinking His Name Was Said on "Everybody": 'He's Just Trying to Be Funny'

Nicki Minaj doesn't think Fivio Foreign was delusional for misinterpreting the Junior Senior sample on "Everybody."

The Lil Uzi Vert-assisted song was brought up during Minaj's recent interview with Joe Budden, where around the 42-minute mark, Budden referenced the "dance sensation." Minaj revealed that "Everybody" was intended for her appearance in Call of Duty, hence saying "neutralize," "target," "trigger," "shoot" and "fire," but also assumed that Fivio's TikTok about the song was a joke.

Shortly after Minaj's Pink Friday 2 was released, the East Flatbush rapper-producer made an 8-second TikTok of him dancing to the sample, mouthing "Fivi" although the Junior Senior sample is saying "everybody."