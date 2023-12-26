Nicki Minaj Stands With Fivio Foreign for Thinking His Name Was Said on "Everybody": 'He's Just Trying to Be Funny'

Nicki Minaj doesn't think Fivio Foreign was delusional for misinterpreting the Junior Senior sample on "Everybody."
The Lil Uzi Vert-assisted song was brought up during Minaj's recent interview with Joe Budden, where around the 42-minute mark, Budden referenced the "dance sensation." Minaj revealed that "Everybody" was intended for her appearance in Call of Duty, hence saying "neutralize," "target," "trigger," "shoot" and "fire," but also assumed that Fivio's TikTok about the song was a joke.
Shortly after Minaj's Pink Friday 2 was released, the East Flatbush rapper-producer made an 8-second TikTok of him dancing to the sample, mouthing "Fivi" although the Junior Senior sample is saying "everybody."
"So can we clear something up with that record, because Fivio, all day, has been dancing, thinking that you said his name but it's like 'everybody,'" Budden told Minaj around the 44-minute mark. "The more I listen, I'm like 'Oh shit! She did say this n***a."
"No, but I think he's tryna be funny," Minaj responded. The two last collaborated on drill song "We Go Up," which was on the tracklist for Minaj's 2022 compilation album Queen Radio: Volume 1.
Despite Fivio claiming the "Everybody" lyrics for himself, the song has been a popular TikTok hit, played on Kai Cenat's Twitch livestream with Minaj and in multiple clips by North West.