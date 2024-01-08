Nicki Minaj Appears to Address Wack 100 Saying ‘Pink Friday 2’ Didn't Break 'No Records'

Nicki Minaj appears to have addressed Wack 100 saying that her latest album, Pink Friday 2, hasn't been as big as people and media are making it out to be.
On Saturday, Nicki took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask her devoted fanbase if her fifth studio album broke any records. "Barbz did we break any records?," she wrote.
The comment seemed to be a response to an audio clip in which Wack can be heard giving his thoughts on Cardi B having a bigger impact than Nicki, whom he said has a bigger body of work.
"I don't know about no breaking no records because ain't none of those numbers breaking nobody's records right now. No artist," he began.
"Overall, as far as albums, Nicki got more work done. That's a fact. But right now?" he concluded before someone mentioned Cardi B as her competition.
Nicki dropped Pink Friday 2 last month, and it's her first studio album in five years. Fans and other listeners were anticipating the release as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 228,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, with 92,000 coming from pure album sales.
Despite Wack 100's claims, the album broke several records. Thanks to the album's chart success, Nicki became the first female rapper with three chart-topping albums.
The album also sold 25,000 copies on vinyl, giving Nicki the largest sales week for a female rap album in history on that format. Nicki also garnered 169.87 million streams for Pink Friday 2 in its first week, giving her the largest streaming week ever in her career, for a female rap album in the 2020s, and a female R&B/hip-hop album in 2023.