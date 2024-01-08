Nicki Minaj Appears to Address Wack 100 Saying ‘Pink Friday 2’ Didn't Break 'No Records'

The comment seemed to be a response to an audio clip in which Wack can be heard giving his thoughts on Cardi B having a bigger impact than Nicki, whom he said has a bigger body of work.

"I don't know about no breaking no records because ain't none of those numbers breaking nobody's records right now. No artist," he began.

"Overall, as far as albums, Nicki got more work done. That's a fact. But right now?" he concluded before someone mentioned Cardi B as her competition.