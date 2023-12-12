Nicki Minaj Links Up With 50 Cent for "Beep Beep" Remix

Nicki released the long-awaited sequel to Pink Friday last week, featuring appearances by Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and more. Since its release, the rapper has spoken about a few of her other features, including a two-hour conversation with J. Cole prior to him submitting his verse on "Let Me Calm Down."

"This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!!," she recalled. "Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm 2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying. The end."

Nicki also reflected on Drake's appearance on "Needle," saying Pink Friday 2 "wouldn't have felt complete w/o him" and sharing how the Toronto native "helps me more than the barbz will ever know."

Nicki kept the momentum going on Monday with the announcement of a global tour, starting in March and spanning just over three months.

Stream "Beep Beep" featuring 50 Cent below.