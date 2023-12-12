Nicki Minaj Links Up With 50 Cent for "Beep Beep" Remix

Days after the long-awaited sequel to 'Pink Friday' hit, Nicki got fellow Queens legend 50 Cent on a track.

Dec 12, 2023
Image via Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj taps fellow Queens MC 50 Cent for the remix of "Beep Beep," which will appear on the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2.

"Todays not a good day to drop, put your bullshit out tomorrow," 50 wrote on social media.

Nicki released the long-awaited sequel to Pink Friday last week, featuring appearances by FutureLil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and more. Since its release, the rapper has spoken about a few of her other features, including a two-hour conversation with J. Cole prior to him submitting his verse on "Let Me Calm Down."

"This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!!," she recalled. "Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm 2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying. The end."

Nicki also reflected on Drake's appearance on "Needle," saying Pink Friday 2 "wouldn't have felt complete w/o him" and sharing how the Toronto native "helps me more than the barbz will ever know."

Nicki kept the momentum going on Monday with the announcement of a global tour, starting in March and spanning just over three months.

Stream "Beep Beep" featuring 50 Cent below.

