Happy Pink Friday to all who celebrate.

Indeed, Nicki Minaj has marked her birthday with the rollout of her Pink Friday 2 album, a sequel to her 2010 debut. As fans will recall, the project was originally slated to be released earlier this year. Minaj ultimately decided to push the record back due to issues including vinyl production delays.

"This entire album will be the biggest gift I’ve ever given humanity thus far," she said when announcing the new date back in October. "I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately."

Late Thursday, Nicki shared her excitement to unveil "all the geniuses on this project." Announcing Billie Eilish would be on the intro "Are You Gone Already," she told fans to expect, "Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better."

Shortly after, the 22-song tracklist was revealed to boast all-star features from Drake (“Needle”), Lil Wayne (“RNB”), J. Cole (“Let Me Calm Down”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Everybody”), and Future (“Nicki Hendrix”). Also joining in on the fun are Tate Kobang, Lourdiz, Skillibeng, Skeng, and gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard.