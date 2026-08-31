Nike has just released a new video campaign in honor of Carlos Alcaraz, who’s set to defend his US Open crown at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York today.

Just moments ago, Alcaraz’s new US Open campaign was shared on the Swoosh’s and Alcaraz’s Instagram accounts. The ad is narrated by fellow Nike endorser Travis Scott, who is seen wearing his unreleased Air Force 1 collab. Throughout the video, Travis breaks down Alcaraz’s impressive tennis attributes while the reigning US Open champion returns several volleys. The ad ends with both Travis’ “Cactus Jack” logo and the reverse Swoosh appearing.

Despite the teaser, release details for the new Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Alcaraz’s US Open title defense begins this afternoon with his first-round matchup against Roman Safiullin.