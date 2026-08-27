OTF Jam Agrees He Might Be Killed for Testifying in Lil Durk Trial: 'It's a Death Sentence'

OTF Jam has admitted that he could be putting himself in serious danger by testifying in Lil Durk’s ongoing murder-for-hire trial.
Jam, real name Kacey Hester, has been taking the stand this week to testify against Durk, and on Thursday (Aug. 27) he said that it’s often seen as a “death sentence” to “snitch” against others in the gang world.
“As a Black Disciple, snitching is breaking all laws; it’s a death sentence,” he said, per reporter and Gin & Juice podcast host Melissa Fredericks. Journalist Michael Blackshire also corroborated Jam’s comments.
When by the prosecution asked if he could be hurt or killed, even now, he replied, “Of course.”
The prior day, Hester discussed how he had been a member of a faction of the Black Disciples street gang since he was “blessed in” at nine years old.
Earlier on Thursday, Jam said that he feels bad for testifying against Durk but still has love for the rapper, who is facing a murder-for-hire charge. I still got a lot of love for him. Blood was there for me... I feel bad. I know he probably hate me. I got love for him, I just don't have respect for him,” he said in court. The artist formerly known as Kanye West also attended the trial to support Durk on Thursday.
Head this way to read about what went down in Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial earlier in the week.
Earlier in the week, OTF Jam gave detailed testimony about the inner workings of OTF, which prosecutors have alleged is a “gang enterprise.” He claimed that Lil Durk orchestrated the August 2022 shooting that targeted his rap rival Quando Rondo. The rapper was unharmed in the shooting, but his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, was killed.