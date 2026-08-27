OTF Jam Agrees He Might Be Killed for Testifying in Lil Durk Trial: 'It's a Death Sentence'

OTF Jam has admitted that he could be putting himself in serious danger by testifying in Lil Durk’s ongoing murder-for-hire trial.

Jam, real name Kacey Hester, has been taking the stand this week to testify against Durk, and on Thursday (Aug. 27) he said that it’s often seen as a “death sentence” to “snitch” against others in the gang world.

“As a Black Disciple, snitching is breaking all laws; it’s a death sentence,” he said, per reporter and Gin & Juice podcast host Melissa Fredericks. Journalist Michael Blackshire also corroborated Jam’s comments.

When by the prosecution asked if he could be hurt or killed, even now, he replied, “Of course.”

The prior day, Hester discussed how he had been a member of a faction of the Black Disciples street gang since he was “blessed in” at nine years old.