Surveillance-Heavy Opening Day In Lil Durk Murder-for-Hire Trial

Prosecutors began the inaugural day of Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial with a mountain of evidence that centered on the August 2022 shooting that claimed the life of Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

On Monday (August 24), the Grammy-winning rapper was supported in a Los Angeles courtroom by a throng of family and friends, including his wife India Royale, father Dontay "Big Durk" Banks, rappers MGK and Dreezy, and actor Gianni Paolo. Robinson’s mother was also in attendance.

The government and defense told opposing stories about the shooting, which was allegedly intended to target rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation of the November 2020 murder of Durk’s protégée and late Only the Family (OTF) member, King Von. While prosecutors maintain that Durk oversaw a criminal organization that sought to kill Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman, at his order, Durk’s lawyers pointed to OTF Vonnie, real name Kavon Grant, as the mastermind.

Among the evidence played in court was a frantic 911 phone call made by a woman who witnessed the shooting, which occurred at a Mobil gas station on Beverly Boulevard. Los Angeles Police Department Detective Samuel J. Marullo also took the stand to identify the 2018 Escalade that contained Rondo, Pab, and two others who fled the scene after being hit and attempted to drive northbound towards North Hollywood. While multiple shell casings were found at the gas station, a firearm was not recovered.

At an emotional point of the day, former LAPD Sheriff’s Deputy Luis Cavillo recounted being flagged down by a pedestrian and administering CPR to Pab. Footage showed the 24-year-old groaning and struggling to breathe while laying in the backseat of the Escalade, and Rondo was heard shouting in distress.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner revisited Pab’s August 29, 2022 autopsy, which showed wounds to the lower side of his left chest and bicep. A fatal bullet was found logged between Pab’s pericardium and heart.

In the afternoon, relationships between OTF members and footage from the lead-up to Pab’s murder were extensively shown. Two white vehicles were seen following the Escalade, a Nissan Infiniti and BMW, the latter which was rented from VEM Exotics. As the government exhibited, the rental car business appeared to have rapport with Durk, with a photo of the rapper and a VEM co-founder inside the building, while footage of him was also featured on their website. While the Infiniti is purportedly believed to have been stolen and included a false plate, the BMW was returned to VEM by Grant the day after the shooting.

Documents were also presented to the courtroom, including GPS info, speed and directions from the BMW, along with flights to Los Angeles and San Diego purchased with an American Express connected to Durk. As transactions from the card were read, at least one purchase was under the name of Durk’s father. Upon hearing his name, the elder Banks began praying.

A receipt from REI was also shown for the purchase of four black ski masks, which were purportedly worn by Vonnie, Keith “OTF Jam” Jones, and David Lindsey. Co-defendant Deandre “OTF DeDe” Wilson, who was also arrested alongside Durk and Grant in 2024 in connection with the shooting, was described by his attorney as a “passenger” in the plot.

Later shown was surveillance of the group conducting an overnight switch-off of the Infiniti and BMW at Level Hotel shortly after Rondo, Pab and two others checked out. Passengers in the Infiniti are believed to have notified the remaining group that the men were leaving the hotel, and after the victims stopped at a nearby dispensary and BAPE store on Melrose, the perpetrators caught up at Mobil. Footage was shown of three men parking in an alley adjacent to the gas station, approaching the car from a short distance to shoot and fleeing. Another angle showed customers in the station’s convenience store ducking as shots were fired.

Among other statements shown was a rental home booked in Encino from July 1, 2022 to August 18, 2022, listed for eight occupants and two vehicles. The agreement was signed by Durk’s manager, Ola Ali.