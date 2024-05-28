Cardi B Shares Porn Habits After Candace Owens Calls for Ban, Says It Can ‘Teach Men How to Please a Woman’

Cardi B isn't on Candace Owens' side when it comes to pornography.
Last week, the American conservative pundit called for a porn ban, calling it a "psychological weapon intended to weaken our men" on X. While some countered Owens' opinion, there were unfavorable reactions, one of which came from Cardi B, who reacted to one of Owens' X posts on Instagram.
According to TMZ, Cardi B, who's been openly sexual in her music and public image, defended porn. "Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don't know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don't feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two ... NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY," she wrote.
In another comment, Cardi wrote, "How ? It should actually teach men how to please a woman."
The response should come as no surprise from the "WAP" rapper, who took up for the aforementioned 2020 Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single in a recent Vogue interview.
“Maybe because we’re more mainstream now, the song reached more conservative people over the internet. I guess it made some soccer moms cry,” Cardi said about the song. “But I cannot believe the song became so political. I am very used to hearing explicit lyrics from women. Growing up I listened to Trina, Khia, Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown. Their lyrics were more explicit than mine!”