Atlantic Records Jokes About Sneaking Into Cardi B's Studio to Make Sure Her Album Drops

Good news, Bardi Gang: Cardi B’s sophomore album is expected to drop later this year.

The news was confirmed on Thursday, May 16, just days after the Bronx-raised rapper claimed she had scrapped her plans for a 2024 album release. Cardi made the shocking declaration via X this week as she was bombarded with complaints about the long-awaited project, which will mark her first full-length release since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

“Anyway NO album this year. I don’t care, I’m relaxing this year,” she wrote. “Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

However, Atlantic Records refuses to leave fans hanging, as it joked about taking Cardi’s album and releasing it without her authorization: “Cardi B’s upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year,” the company wrote on X. “We can’t wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it! 👀”