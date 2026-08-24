Sneakers

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'HBCU Swingman Classic' Now Available on Complex

The Midnight Navy, Team Gold, and Freshwater colorway honors the annual baseball showcase founded by Ken Griffey Jr.

A pair of navy and white athletic sneakers with teal accents and the number "24" on the strap.
Complex

Nike’s Air Griffey Max 1 'HBCU Swingman Classic' is now available on Complex.

Nike returned to one of baseball's most storied signature shoes with a release built around a cause. The Air Griffey Max 1 in the Midnight Navy/Team Gold/Freshwater colorway draws from the uniforms worn at the HBCU Swingman Classic, the annual baseball showcase created with support from Ken Griffey Jr. and Major League Baseball to put HBCU athletes in front of a wider audience.

The shoe's palette maps closely to what players wear on the field during the event. Midnight Navy blankets the major upper elements, including the tongue, molded panels, mudguard, straps, and branding. Summit White leather covers most of the upper, while Team Gold lands on the Swoosh, laces, lace loops, and the No. 24 branding. Teal Freshwater hits the Swoosh border and midsole accents, a detail HBCU Sports described as a clear nod to Griffey's Seattle roots.

Where to buy the Air Griffey Max 1 'HBCU Swingman Classic'

If you’re ready to add a new sneaker to your collection, shop Nike on Complex.

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