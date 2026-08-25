Here's what's Nike is planning for 2026 US Open

Nike has big plans for the final Grand Slam tournament of 2026, with the brand revealing several activations for this year’s US Open.

The Nike events for the 2026 US Open kick off on Thursday, Aug. 27, with a Nike By You experience at the House of Innovation NYC store. The following day, the brand is hosting its 718-Love programming at the Marcy Playground in Bed-Stuy from 1 to 6 p.m. On August 30 and Sept. 5, Nike’s Two-Hand Tennis Van will be making stops at Riverside Park in uptown Manhattan and Crotona Park in the Bronx for programmed tennis sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open courts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.