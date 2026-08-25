Sneakers

Here's What's Nike Is Planning for 2026 US Open

Nike announces multiple activations for this year's US Open.

Here's what's Nike is planning for 2026 US Open
Here's what's Nike is planning for 2026 US Open. Via Getty/Chris Krusberg

Nike has big plans for the final Grand Slam tournament of 2026, with the brand revealing several activations for this year’s US Open.

The Nike events for the 2026 US Open kick off on Thursday, Aug. 27, with a Nike By You experience at the House of Innovation NYC store. The following day, the brand is hosting its 718-Love programming at the Marcy Playground in Bed-Stuy from 1 to 6 p.m. On August 30 and Sept. 5, Nike’s Two-Hand Tennis Van will be making stops at Riverside Park in uptown Manhattan and Crotona Park in the Bronx for programmed tennis sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open courts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The tennis-themed experiences are also coming to Nike SoHo on Sept. 2 to 3 by collaborating with clothing brand Café Forgot. Rounding out the events is the Pro Shop NYC pop-up experience at 47 Chrystie St. on Sept. 4 and the Kallmeyer x Nike Centre launch on Sept. 8 at the US Open and New York Fashion Week.

Additional details will be announced on Nike NYC’s social media channels ahead of each event.

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