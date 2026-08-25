Gucci Debuts New Primavera Campaign Featuring Tom Brady, EsDeeKid, and More

Gucci just debuted its new Primavera campaign, and it features some huge names.

The first campaign dedicated to Demna's debut collection, which he presented on the Milan runway in February, is backed by photography from Michal Chelbin and a short film directed by Johan Renck, who is perhaps most famous for his work on the HBO miniseries Chernobyl. Renck’s short film, which is soundtracked by Chris Isaak's 1989 song "Wicked Game," puts a focus on one of the campaign’s biggest stars, Kate Moss. In the short, she lip-syncs the iconic track, as the audience comes to life in her presence.

"I wanted this campaign to be conceived as a music video and to be about emotional awakening and choosing to feel love again," Demna said, per WWD. "I wanted Gucci to be represented as the force that reminds us that beauty is worth the risk. Ultimately it is all about falling in love again."