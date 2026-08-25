Style

Gucci Debuts New Primavera Campaign Featuring Tom Brady, EsDeeKid, and More

The star-studded campaign also features Jin of BTS, Shawn Mendes, Kate Moss, and Rico Nasty.

Two men in leather outfits; EsDeeKid leans on a bed wearing a mask, and Tom Brady sits on a chair in a patterned room.
Michal Chelbin via Gucci

Gucci just debuted its new Primavera campaign, and it features some huge names.

The first campaign dedicated to Demna's debut collection, which he presented on the Milan runway in February, is backed by photography from Michal Chelbin and a short film directed by Johan Renck, who is perhaps most famous for his work on the HBO miniseries Chernobyl. Renck’s short film, which is soundtracked by Chris Isaak's 1989 song "Wicked Game," puts a focus on one of the campaign’s biggest stars, Kate Moss. In the short, she lip-syncs the iconic track, as the audience comes to life in her presence.

"I wanted this campaign to be conceived as a music video and to be about emotional awakening and choosing to feel love again," Demna said, per WWD. "I wanted Gucci to be represented as the force that reminds us that beauty is worth the risk. Ultimately it is all about falling in love again."

The photography accompanying the short film includes global Gucci brand ambassadors Xiao Zhan, Jin of BTS, and NINGNING, former NFL megastar Tom Brady, model Alex Consani, scouse rapper EsDeeKid, South Korean actress Lee Young-ae, Canadian musician Shawn Mendes, rapper Rico Nasty, and South Korean model, rapper, and dancer Tarzzan.

Demna drew the name of the collection, Primavera, from Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli’s painting of the same name, which is on display at the Uffizi Museum in Florence. The campaign itself has a Renaissance-inspired look, with traditional floral patterns adorning the walls and furniture of the spare rooms featured in the photography.

Check out some more images from the campaign below.

Related Stories

Hailey Bieber.
Style

Hailey Bieber Stars in Miu Miu's Moody 'After Dark' Fall 2026 Campaign

The Italian luxury house's new campaign also stars model Xiao Wen Ju.

Trey Alston33 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Cardi B visits Pacha on July 25, 2026 in New York City.
Style

Cardi B Joined by Quenlin Blackwell, Brooks Nader, and More in Old Navy’s Fall Denim Campaign

Along with a round-up of models including Paloma Elsesser, Brooks Nader and more, Cardi B fronts the 'Most Wanted Denim' campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Abercrombie & Fitch
Style

Abercrombie & Fitch Returns to New York Roots in "Denim Made Iconic" Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, and New York Giants stars Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers feature in the campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
MusicBeyoncé and Eminem Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Posts
3
BetsIs Puka Nacua Suspended For NFL Week 1?
4
StyleTate McRae Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 'Feel the Fit' Denim Campaign
5
BetsSports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
6
SneakersSupreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, Awake NY x Air Jordan 6, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App