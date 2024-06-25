Kendrick Lamar’s fans have jokes that will take you back to olden times.
It all started when X user MalcHatesYou tweeted a reworked lyric from “Not Like Us,” writing, “Every now and then… you gotta make an appearance and remind people who you are.”
This is, of course, a nod to the bar "sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as." The line was referenced last week by Kendrick's epic concert event The Pop Out: Ken & Friends.
From there, fans dug up selections from the rapper’s 2013 GQ Rapper of the Year photoshoot, among other photos, and rewrote the newest West Coast anthem’s lyrics to an almost Shakespearean form of speech in the replies and quotes.
Kendrick's "Not Like Us" currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it's lived for seven weeks and peaked at No. 1. The beef-inciting "Like That," by Future and Metro Boomin with an explosive Kendrick verse," is at No. 14, has been on the Hot 100 for 13 weeks, and also charted at No. 1.
On X, reimagined bars from other Drake disses, including “Euphoria,” also made appearances. Here are some of the most hilarious "Not Like Us" lyric flips: