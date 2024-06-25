Kendrick Fans Hilariously Formalize "Not Like Us" Lyrics, Imagine Him Saying Drake Has 'Fondness for Prepubescent Humans'

"Wop wop wop wop wop, Dot proceed with the utmost precision and disrupt their endeavors," went one fan's clever reimagining.

Jun 25, 2024
Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on top of a glass box containing a car during a concert. "SATIRE" is written in large letters above him
Jmenternational / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar performs 'Feel' and 'New Freezer' with Rich the Kid on stage at The BRIT Awards 2018 Show, The O2, London, UK, Wednesday 21 Feb 2018. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar’s fans have jokes that will take you back to olden times.

It all started when X user MalcHatesYou tweeted a reworked lyric from “Not Like Us,” writing, “Every now and then… you gotta make an appearance and remind people who you are.”

This is, of course, a nod to the bar "sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as." The line was referenced last week by Kendrick's epic concert event The Pop Out: Ken & Friends.

Every now and then… you gotta make an appearance and remind people who you are

— Dixie Normous (@MalcHatesYou) June 24, 2024
From there, fans dug up selections from the rapper’s 2013 GQ Rapper of the Year photoshoot, among other photos, and rewrote the newest West Coast anthem’s lyrics to an almost Shakespearean form of speech in the replies and quotes. 

Kendrick's "Not Like Us" currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it's lived for seven weeks and peaked at No. 1. The beef-inciting "Like That," by Future and Metro Boomin with an explosive Kendrick verse," is at No. 14, has been on the Hot 100 for 13 weeks, and also charted at No. 1.

On X, reimagined bars from other Drake disses, including “Euphoria,” also made appearances. Here are some of the most hilarious "Not Like Us" lyric flips:

“Mustard is the one responsible for the instrumentation” https://t.co/UbfKSTzpKu

— My name is CHANSA 🚀🚀 (@mynameisCHANSA) June 25, 2024
“I despise the way you tread, the way you communicate, and the way you clothe yourself.” https://t.co/qrKud7FgcP pic.twitter.com/InVt6hgQnK

— ❀𝐊𝐀𝐘❀ 🔜 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐂𝐨𝐧 (@ItsKayWayz) June 24, 2024
“There are ample differences between us and our adversaries” https://t.co/u3lHygiazW pic.twitter.com/VlEHefOEcb

— SuttonImpaQt, JD (@suttonimpaQt) June 24, 2024
Nayvadius assisted you when you didn’t receive entry into the nightclub. Dominique aided you to get your language up to par https://t.co/p79S6YqzWy pic.twitter.com/aHeuJHIJj7

— 🙏🏾🖤 (@919_huncho) June 24, 2024
“Say Aubrey, I’ve heard through the grapevine that you prefer your maidens particularly tender in age” https://t.co/U0WR7vqJq5 pic.twitter.com/e6KnZK5fn8

— Reela 🇭🇹 (@YoungReela) June 24, 2024
wop wop wop wop wop, dot proceed with the utmost precision and disrupt their endeavors https://t.co/xjUhvlqebx pic.twitter.com/p37bKwMdwt

— Yemi (@yemi_af) June 24, 2024
Baka is currently involved in contentious legal proceedings, why do continue to commiserate with him? https://t.co/R1pXTENkTt pic.twitter.com/HcYmJ77nIZ

— 🇵🇸 (@KOZYPTA) June 24, 2024
The one associate of OVO named Baka has a legal matter that is quite grotesque.
Why does he still linger around your vicinity ? https://t.co/BEFidQgaTE pic.twitter.com/MNhduLJOT1

— Bandile The XV 🏆 || 🇸🇩🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@ZiieRadebe) June 24, 2024
“direct bullets to the cranium for 365 days, i recommend that you stroll around environments in similar fashion as the famous electronic group that resides in france” https://t.co/UNWIFTqOdo pic.twitter.com/CBBd8wz5n1

— Breakfast in Monaco🌹 (@__Wavve) June 24, 2024
Do you presume the west will acquiesce to your impertinence of Pac brethren? I deduce that Oakland demonstration shall be your final destination brethren. https://t.co/pXJlgdnMJ1 pic.twitter.com/Wjh2fKUok4

— KERDY (@KerdyC) June 24, 2024
“explain to me the reasoning behind you trolling on the internet like an inferior human? aren’t you fatigued?” https://t.co/aOXDzjcKSA pic.twitter.com/PlhA7zUZwO

— Patty Honcho 🤹🏾‍♂️ (@PATTY_HONCHO) June 24, 2024
Mr Aubrey Graham, I'm informed you have a fondness for prepubescent humans https://t.co/MgVO7o6giL pic.twitter.com/cu5kSwCA4E

— Apjuice22 (@apjuice22) June 24, 2024
no obstacle, and no dialect can persuade me otherwise. Indeed, both Cole and Aubrey are aware of my exclusive nature. The mantle weighs heavily. It is my hope that their friendship is genuine; otherwise, I find myself in a predicament akin to YNW Melly’s https://t.co/1n2r34R7wO pic.twitter.com/aYMASxotrb

— Mlandukid (@Mlandu10) June 24, 2024
I will get in an altercation with you and the hide the King James Version of the book of Christ if he is watching my antics in this very moment https://t.co/Akn75bWSeP pic.twitter.com/ZOERb2l5jG

— Himothy 😎 (@BoatsNHoes___) June 24, 2024
Hand him his buttocks and hide the good book if the Lord is partaking

— MichaelRobinson 🐝 (@michael_mrob13) June 24, 2024
