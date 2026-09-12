Music

Lil Durk Trial: Kanye West, Drake, and More React to Verdict in Rapper's Murder-for-Hire Case

Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges in his murder-for-hire trial.

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Lil Durk performs onstage at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage

After the not guilty verdict was delivered in Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, celebrities everywhere took to the internet to react to one of the most complicated hip-hop trials in recent memory.

The Chicago rapper, born Durk Devontay Banks, was found not guilty on all counts in the murder-for-hire trial. One of Durk’s most outspoken advocates, Kanye West, was one of the first to share the news on X.

Boosie Badazz in particular praised Durk for not “snitching,” writing, “WHEN U DONT RAT U COME BACK.”

And Drake, another one of Durk’s most outspoken supports, simply posted a photo of the two on his Instagram Story.

G Herbo was particularly happy, sharing his excited reaction in an Instagram Story of his own.

And Young Thug, who was represented by Durk’s lawyer Brian Steele in his RICO trial, simply wrote “thank me later” in a post on X.


The trial began on August 24 and Durk faced five felony counts, including conspiracy to commit stalking and use of interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire plot. Durk was accused with orchestrating a hit on Georgia rapper Quando Rondo, real name Tyiquan Bowman, in retaliation for the November 2020 fatal shooting of Dayvon “King Von” Bennett.

Killed in the hit–which involved co-defendants Deandre “OTF DeDe” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey and cooperating witnesses Kacey “OTF Jam” Hester, Kayvon “OTF Vonnie” Grant and Keith “Flacka” Jones, along with Asa “Boogie” Houston (who has a severed case)–was 24-year-old Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

While the defense team argued that Durk has no oversight of the arrangement, instead pointing to Hester and Grant as co-conspirators, the government claimed that Durk was the mastermind, analyzing his lyrics along with text messages and voice messages that they deemed threatening.

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