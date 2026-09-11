Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo Get Into Heated Argument in Reunion on 'A Safe Place' Podcast

They resumed the conversation the next day, exchanged apologies, denied any romantic relationship or abuse, and urged fans to watch the full episode after clips of their argument went viral.

Yachty admitted he falsely claimed to have written all her material during an Instagram Live and said he was “intentionally” trying to hurt her, while Karrahbooo stressed that he never wrote her biggest songs.

Lil Yachty has revived his A Safe Place podcast, reuniting him with MitchGoneMad and his former collaborator Karrahbooo, with whom he famously had a falling out in 2024 leading to her departing his collective and record label, Concrete Boys. Lil Yachty and Mitch started off the episode by burying the hatchet and putting their issues behind them, but things kicked off properly when Karrahbooo joined them around the 25-minute point of the episode. “You said sorry to me, and I said sorry to you,” Karrahbooo said upon being asked if there was anything she wanted to get off her chest. “I feel really good… The only thing that still kind of bothers me, to this day, is the internet.”

Yachty said that he thinks there’s a general misconception about how they fell out in 2024, which kicked off after they had some communication problems over a watch. She wasn’t present at a bunch of Concrete Boys performances, which led to people speculating there were issues between Yachty and Karrahbooo. But it only really grew to animosity after a fan who ran into Karrahbooo at a Red Lobster restaurant claimed the rapper said she was “kicked out” of Concrete Boys. In response, Yachty went on Instagram Live to express his frustration with the situation. Yachty admitted he was “going through it” when he went on Instagram Live, in which he accused her of bullying others and alleged that he wrote all of her lyrics. He confirmed that he didn’t write her song “Running Late,” among others, despite previously claiming that he was responsible for her material. She started to get heated around that point, and continued to stress that he never wrote her “biggest songs.”

“I did write all these other songs, though,” said Yachty. “It’s not fair that you try to act like you did this alone. I hate that!” Karrahbooo started to yell and get teary as the argument got increasingly intense, but Yachty said the reason he felt so hurt by the whole situation was that he believed that she tried to make people believe he “did nothing” for her and her success.

After the shouting match went off the rails, they returned to the conversation the next day.

“I genuinely apologize… Anything that caused any pain, any trauma, any stress, and any ignorance in your life in the last two years,” Yachty said at the start of the second portion of the interview. “Thank you, I’m genuinely sorry, too,” Karrahbooo responded. “I want the world to know that I’m sorry, too. ‘Cause I said a lot of stuff that I didn’t mean.” Yachty admitted that he was "embarrassed" by the Instagram Live that widened the rift between them, and that he was “intentionally” trying to “hurt” her. “There’s just no excuse for my actions,” Yachty said. Karrahbooo also clarified that Yachty was “never abusive” towards her, but at the time she did believe that he was being “emotionally abusive,” although she now sees that it wasn’t the right way to describe his behavior towards her. They also clarified that there was never anything romantic or sexual between them, and speculation that there was hurt the both of them.

After clips of them yelling at each other went viral on social media, with several aggregator accounts suggesting Karrahbooo’s interview was cut short because of the argument, they both replied on X, formerly Twitter. “It didn’t end early it cut and we came back to it the next day watch the full thing because we ended up working it out in the end. #friendship,” wrote Karrahbooo, while Yachty added, “Bro watch the full interview… the internet is actually insane.”