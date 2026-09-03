Lil Durk Trial: Prosecutors Detail Rapper's Alleged Escape Plan Upon Search Warrants

Prosecutors highlighted the timeline of events that led up to the November 24, 2024 arrest of Lil Durk in his murder-for-hire trial this week.

On the stand for most of the Wednesday (September 2) was FBI Special Agent Cody Burke, who supervised the investigation of the fatal shooting of Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, who was killed in the alleged targeting of rapper Quando Rondo in August 2022.

The Grammy winner, real name Durk Banks, has been accused of orchestrating the plot, with the five alleged participants being members of his Only the Family crew, including co-defendant Deandre “OTF Dede" Wilson, and cooperating witnesses Kayvon “OTF Vonnie” Grant and Kacey “OTF Jam” Hester. The killing was purportedly in retaliation for the November 2020 murder of King Von.

Early Wednesday morning, footage was shown of the home of Durk’s business partner, Jason Smith, being searched by SWAT. Smith appeared to be leaving his home while holding a child.

Exhibits shown throughout the day included OTF text message chains and GPS tracking data of Grant going to and from Durk’s Encino, California rental home. Phone records were also exhibited of Durk changing his number and purchasing burner phones from Verizon.