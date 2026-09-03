Music

Lil Durk Trial: Prosecutors Detail Rapper's Alleged Escape Plan Upon Search Warrants

The Grammy winner booked three flights, all to Dubai, on the date of his November 2024 arrest.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Prosecutors highlighted the timeline of events that led up to the November 24, 2024 arrest of Lil Durk in his murder-for-hire trial this week.

On the stand for most of the Wednesday (September 2) was FBI Special Agent Cody Burke, who supervised the investigation of the fatal shooting of Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, who was killed in the alleged targeting of rapper Quando Rondo in August 2022.

The Grammy winner, real name Durk Banks, has been accused of orchestrating the plot, with the five alleged participants being members of his Only the Family crew, including co-defendant Deandre “OTF Dede" Wilson, and cooperating witnesses Kayvon “OTF Vonnie” Grant and Kacey “OTF Jam” Hester. The killing was purportedly in retaliation for the November 2020 murder of King Von.

Early Wednesday morning, footage was shown of the home of Durk’s business partner, Jason Smith, being searched by SWAT. Smith appeared to be leaving his home while holding a child.

Exhibits shown throughout the day included OTF text message chains and GPS tracking data of Grant going to and from Durk’s Encino, California rental home. Phone records were also exhibited of Durk changing his number and purchasing burner phones from Verizon.

Agent Burke testified that Smith tipped Durk off that roughly six search warrants were executed at 6 a.m. on November 24, 2024. A little over an hour later, Durk’s first flight from Fort Lauderdale to Zurich before landing in Dubai was booked. Federal agents were also alerted to a separate flight booked from Miami to Dubai just after 12:00 p.m. and a third one, this time private, to Dubai via Turin, Italy. Durk would be arrested in the private Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) side of the Fort Lauderdale airport.

At a different point in the day, a text message from Durk listed his opponents, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 6ix9ine, both of whom have come up repeatedly during the proceedings.

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