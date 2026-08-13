Prosecutors Call Lil Durk Song "Pissed Me Off" a 'Call to Arms' for Revenging Murder of King Von

Prosecutors in Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire case are zeroing in on his 2021 single “Pissed Me Off” as a signal that he planned to retaliate following the murder of his close friend, King Von.
Complex attended a pre-trial hearing on Thursday (Aug. 13), when federal prosecutors brought up “Pissed Me Off” and its music video. Last week, the legal team for the Grammy winner, real name Durk Banks, argued in a filing that the prosecutors have based their claims of vengeance on assumption and cited a Feb. 13 order.
In court, with U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald presiding, the government alleged that “Pissed Me Off” “falls into heartland” of admission and called the song a “call to arms” to enact revenge on Von’s behalf.
The 26-year-old Chicago rapper was slain in November 2020 in Atlanta. Lil Durk is accused of arranging a hit on rapper Quando Rondo in connection with a 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, 24-year-old Saviay'a Robinson.
The government referenced lyrics including, “I know n***as act like they with it, but they bitches on the low,” and, “Why you actin' like you support us?/If you do, hop in that coupe.”
Prosecutors argued that the song was intentionally released after Von’s death and after Durk was relentlessly “trolled” online to avenge the late rapper. They went on to allege that the “slide” mentioned in the song was later procured for the attack against Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman, and that the defense will attempt to “muddy the waters” to distance Von from the song’s meaning.
In return, defense attorney Christy O’Connor said that “Pissed Me Off” is a memoriam for multiple people, including Durk’s late brother, Dontay Banks, who was murdered in 2021. The defense says that the government has not researched the background of the song, like when it was recorded, and intends to argue prejudice when the case begins on Aug. 20.
Durk’s father, Dontay Banks, Sr., and other supporters were present in court. The government anticipates 35 witnesses in the trial, including 20 substantiative witnesses, and 80 jurors have been summoned.