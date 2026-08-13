Prosecutors Call Lil Durk Song "Pissed Me Off" a 'Call to Arms' for Revenging Murder of King Von

Prosecutors in Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire case are zeroing in on his 2021 single “Pissed Me Off” as a signal that he planned to retaliate following the murder of his close friend, King Von.

Complex attended a pre-trial hearing on Thursday (Aug. 13), when federal prosecutors brought up “Pissed Me Off” and its music video. Last week, the legal team for the Grammy winner, real name Durk Banks, argued in a filing that the prosecutors have based their claims of vengeance on assumption and cited a Feb. 13 order.

In court, with U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald presiding, the government alleged that “Pissed Me Off” “falls into heartland” of admission and called the song a “call to arms” to enact revenge on Von’s behalf.

The 26-year-old Chicago rapper was slain in November 2020 in Atlanta. Lil Durk is accused of arranging a hit on rapper Quando Rondo in connection with a 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, 24-year-old Saviay'a Robinson.