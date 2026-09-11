Doja Cat Sparks Fan Concern After Slurring Words on Livestream: 'I'm So Tired of This, Man'

Days earlier, she discussed struggles with marijuana, alcohol, and "undiagnosed" mental illness on TikTok, following her recent commitment to quit vaping.

After fans raised concerns about her health and speculated that she was intoxicated, she appeared to reassure them on X by writing, "in ok yall."

Doja Cat fans have shared that they’re worried about the health of the rapper after she appeared on a Twitch livestream slurring her words and appearing unfocused. Viewers speculated that Doja was intoxicated during the stream, which took place earlier this week and was reshared via other social media accounts. She appeared to repeat herself and stumble over words, which seemed to reflect an existential exhaustion.

"I’m so tired of this man," Doja said in the video. "I wanna make music. I'm so sick of making and doing stuff in a fake way. I’m tired of my fans. I’m tired of these fake-ass people going on TikTok and Twitter, just making shit up. It’s so much deeper."

Following a wave of fan concern, Doja appeared to address the stream in a post on X on Thursday (September 9), writing: "in ok yall."

The stream came just days after Doja spoke on TikTok about struggling with substance abuse, including marijuana and alcohol, and "undiagnosed" mental illness. "Alcohol is something that I definitely have had a problem with. I was never an alcoholic, but I definitely had problems," she continued. "So, if I can teach somebody anything and on a place where a lot of people fucking hate my guts, I will at least say that I am good for teaching you that it's not good to pair these two things together."

Last month, the artist said she was committing to quitting vaping.